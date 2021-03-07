Trending:
Northeastern 63, William & Mary 47

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 7:55 pm
< a min read
      

WILLIAM & MARY (7-9)

Blair 4-11 1-3 11, Wight 0-1 0-2 0, Covington 1-9 2-2 5, Kochera 2-8 0-0 4, Loewe 7-16 3-4 18, Milkereit 2-6 2-2 7, Harvey 1-3 0-0 2, Ayesa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 8-13 47.

NORTHEASTERN (9-8)

Doherty 4-8 1-2 9, Stucke 5-11 0-0 13, Emanga 1-4 0-0 3, Telfort 4-12 3-4 13, Walker 6-16 5-5 19, Cubrilo 2-4 0-0 4, Eboigbodin 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 9-11 63.

Halftime_William & Mary 28-25. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 5-21 (Blair 2-5, Milkereit 1-2, Covington 1-5, Loewe 1-6, Harvey 0-1, Kochera 0-1, Wight 0-1), Northeastern 8-22 (Stucke 3-7, Telfort 2-5, Walker 2-5, Emanga 1-3, Cubrilo 0-2). Rebounds_William & Mary 26 (Loewe 7), Northeastern 39 (Doherty 17). Assists_William & Mary 8 (Loewe 6), Northeastern 11 (Walker 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 15, Northeastern 12.

