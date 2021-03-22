Trending:
Northwestern 62, UCF 51

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 6:24 pm
UCF (16-5)

Kaba 5-11 4-8 14, Smith 5-10 0-0 10, Battles 2-4 1-2 6, Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, Sanders 4-11 0-0 9, Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Burney 0-2 0-0 0, Ripley 0-1 0-0 0, Todd 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 6-12 51

NORTHWESTERN (16-8)

Mott 3-3 1-2 7, Burton 1-7 2-2 4, Hamilton 3-7 1-3 8, Pulliam 9-16 6-6 25, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 5-9 2-4 12, Satterwhite 1-1 3-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-43 15-21 62

UCF 12 14 7 18 51
Northwestern 14 16 13 19 62

3-Point Goals_UCF 3-13 (Battles 1-1, Lewis 1-3, Sanders 1-2, Burney 0-2, Ripley 0-1, Todd 0-4), Northwestern 3-10 (Burton 0-3, Hamilton 1-4, Pulliam 1-2, Satterwhite 1-1). Assists_UCF 10 (Kaba 5), Northwestern 19 (Hamilton 8). Fouled Out_UCF Kaba, Lewis, Northwestern Burton. Rebounds_UCF 39 (Kaba 9-13), Northwestern 24 (Shaw 1-4). Total Fouls_UCF 22, Northwestern 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

