Notre Dame 80, Wake Forest 77

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

WAKE FOREST (6-16)

Mucius 6-19 7-8 20, Oguama 1-4 3-4 5, DuBose 3-7 0-0 8, Whitt 5-12 0-0 12, Williamson 8-11 0-0 21, Massoud 3-11 1-2 9, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Antonio 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 11-14 77.

NOTRE DAME (11-14)

Durham 6-9 4-4 16, Laszewski 1-6 0-0 2, Djogo 3-5 0-0 9, Hubb 5-15 2-2 14, Wertz 5-6 2-2 16, Ryan 6-10 0-1 14, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 30-58 8-9 80.

Halftime_Wake Forest 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 12-27 (Williamson 5-5, DuBose 2-4, Whitt 2-5, Massoud 2-7, Mucius 1-5, Antonio 0-1), Notre Dame 12-26 (Wertz 4-5, Djogo 3-5, Ryan 2-4, Hubb 2-7, Goodwin 1-2, Laszewski 0-3). Rebounds_Wake Forest 33 (Mucius 12), Notre Dame 30 (Durham 10). Assists_Wake Forest 14 (Whitt 7), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 13, Notre Dame 12. A_2,820 (23,500).

