Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Nutall leads Sam Houston St. over Texas A&M-CC 84-61

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall scored 20 points in 26 minutes as Sam Houston won its 12th straight home game, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-61 on Wednesday night and closing in on a second Southland Conference championship in three seasons.

The win boosted the Bearkats moved into a tie with Nicholls State atop the Southland with a 13-2 record. Each have one game left, Sam Houston taking on visiting Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points on five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds for Sam Houston (19-7). Freshmen Bryce Monroe added 10 points and Kian Scroggins had eight points with seven rebounds.

Jalen White had 16 points for the Islanders (4-19, 1-13), who have now lost four consecutive games.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary