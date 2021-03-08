Oakland 69, N. Kentucky 58

N. KENTUCKY (14-11)
Nelson 3-4 0-0 6, Eleeda 0-5 0-0 0, Faulkner 9-22 4-5 26, Langdon 6-16 0-0 14, Warrick 3-15 1-2 8, Bohm 2-6 0-0 4, Djoko 0-1 0-0 0, Hupmann 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 5-7 58.
OAKLAND (12-17)
Oladapo 9-15 1-6 19, Parrish 3-8 0-0 7, Townsend 4-8 1-7 9, Moore 4-9 4-8 14, Williams 5-13 4-5 17, Kangu 1-2 0-0 3, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Lampman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-26 69.
Halftime_Oakland 31-26. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 7-30 (Faulkner 4-9, Langdon 2-5, Warrick 1-9, Djoko 0-1, Bohm 0-2, Eleeda 0-4), Oakland 7-19 (Williams 3-9, Moore 2-4, Kangu 1-1, Parrish 1-2, Young 0-3). Rebounds_N. Kentucky 41 (Nelson 14), Oakland 33 (Townsend 11). Assists_N. Kentucky 14 (Langdon 6), Oakland 16 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 20, Oakland 11.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments