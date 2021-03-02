Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 83, OT

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-12)
Akuchie 2-8 0-0 5, Bohannon 5-8 4-5 14, Covington 12-21 1-1 30, Quisenberry 6-14 3-3 18, Rathan-Mayes 4-7 0-0 10, Hamperian 1-1 0-0 3, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Ogoro 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 1-2 0-0 3, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 8-9 83.
OAKLAND (11-17)
Oladapo 8-20 1-4 17, Parrish 6-9 0-0 12, Townsend 3-5 1-2 8, Moore 8-18 2-3 20, Williams 6-13 5-5 22, Young 2-6 3-3 8, Kangu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 12-17 87.
Halftime_Oakland 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 13-34 (Covington 5-11, Quisenberry 3-8, Rathan-Mayes 2-4, Hamperian 1-1, Kelley 1-2, Akuchie 1-7, Hunter 0-1), Oakland 9-21 (Williams 5-10, Moore 2-6, Townsend 1-1, Young 1-2, Parrish 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 35 (Bohannon 13), Oakland 35 (Oladapo 10). Assists_Youngstown St. 23 (Bohannon 11), Oakland 18 (Moore 11). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 19, Oakland 11.
