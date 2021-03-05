On Air: This Just In
OF Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 7:29 pm
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Jarrod Dyson returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series, can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 350, 400, 450, 500, and 550.

Dyson was a 50th-round pick by the Royals in the 2006 amateur draft and played for the Royals from 2010-16. He stole 176 bases, sixth in team history and two behind Frank White.

Dyson helped the Royals win the 2014 AL pennant and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth and final game of the 2015 World Series at the New York Mets. He entered in the 12th inning as a pinch-runner following Salvador Pérez’s single and scored on Christian Colón’s single off Addison Reed for a 3-2 lead in a game the Royals won 7-2.

He signed with Seattle for 2018 and Pittsburgh for 2020. The Pirates traded him to the Chicago White Sox last Aug. 28, and Dyson finished the pandemic-shortened season with a .180 average and five RBIs in 61 at-bats. Dyson earned $740,741 in prorated pay from a $2 million salary.

Dyson has 256 stolen bases, including a career-high 36 in 2014. The left-handed hitter has a .246 career average with 21 homers and 175 RBIs.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

