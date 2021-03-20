Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ohio 62, No. 15 Virginia 58

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

OHIO (1-0)

Roderick 5-12 2-2 15, Vander Plas 7-15 0-0 17, Wilson 2-6 3-4 7, McDay 2-9 4-4 8, Preston 4-7 2-2 11, Sears 1-1 2-2 4, Mil.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 13-14 62.

VIRGINIA (0-1)

Hauser 4-16 6-6 15, Huff 4-11 0-0 9, Beekman 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 3-10 2-4 9, Murphy 4-9 0-0 12, Morsell 3-5 0-0 7, Caffaro 0-0 0-0 0, Woldetensae 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 8-10 58.

Halftime_Virginia 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 7-23 (Roderick 3-8, Vander Plas 3-9, Preston 1-3, McDay 0-3), Virginia 8-31 (Murphy 4-8, Morsell 1-2, Clark 1-4, Huff 1-6, Hauser 1-8, Woldetensae 0-1, Beekman 0-2). Rebounds_Ohio 35 (Preston 13), Virginia 28 (Hauser 9). Assists_Ohio 12 (Preston 8), Virginia 10 (Hauser, Beekman, Clark 3). Total Fouls_Ohio 9, Virginia 13.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary