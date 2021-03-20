Ohio 62, No. 15 Virginia 58

OHIO (1-0)
Roderick 5-12 2-2 15, Vander Plas 7-15 0-0 17, Wilson 2-6 3-4 7, McDay 2-9 4-4 8, Preston 4-7 2-2 11, Sears 1-1 2-2 4, Mil.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 13-14 62.
VIRGINIA (0-1)
Hauser 4-16 6-6 15, Huff 4-11 0-0 9, Beekman 3-7 0-0 6, Clark 3-10 2-4 9, Murphy 4-9 0-0 12, Morsell 3-5 0-0 7, Caffaro 0-0 0-0 0, Woldetensae 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 8-10 58.
Halftime_Virginia 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 7-23 (Roderick 3-8, Vander Plas 3-9, Preston 1-3, McDay 0-3), Virginia 8-31 (Murphy 4-8, Morsell 1-2, Clark 1-4, Huff 1-6, Hauser 1-8, Woldetensae 0-1, Beekman 0-2). Rebounds_Ohio 35 (Preston 13), Virginia 28 (Hauser 9). Assists_Ohio 12 (Preston 8), Virginia 10 (Hauser, Beekman, Clark 3). Total Fouls_Ohio 9, Virginia 13.
