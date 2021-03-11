On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ohio 85, Kent St. 63

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 4:08 pm
OHIO (1-0)

Roderick 3-5 1-2 9, Vander Plas 4-10 0-0 10, Wilson 3-7 4-4 10, McDay 6-9 4-6 18, Preston 8-8 1-3 19, Mil.Brown 3-5 4-6 11, Sears 1-1 2-2 4, Granger 0-0 0-1 0, Towns 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-2 0-0 2, McMurray 0-0 0-0 0, Mic.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Tenerowicz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 16-24 85.

KENT ST. (0-1)

Bainbridge 2-7 4-4 8, Beck 6-10 1-4 16, Hamilton 0-3 3-4 3, Jacobs 6-13 2-2 16, Santiago 1-9 0-0 3, Hernandez 3-7 2-2 9, O’Neal 0-0 2-2 2, Jordan 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, DiGiulio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 16-20 63.

Halftime_Ohio 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Ohio 9-18 (Preston 2-2, Roderick 2-2, McDay 2-3, Vander Plas 2-7, Mil.Brown 1-3, Towns 0-1), Kent St. 7-23 (Beck 3-6, Jacobs 2-2, Hernandez 1-2, Santiago 1-8, Bainbridge 0-5). Fouled Out_Santiago. Rebounds_Ohio 31 (Wilson 9), Kent St. 24 (Hamilton 6). Assists_Ohio 15 (Preston, Sears 4), Kent St. 11 (Santiago 5). Total Fouls_Ohio 19, Kent St. 20.

