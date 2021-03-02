On Air: Federal News Network program
Oilers’ Chiasson suspended 1 game for hit on Leafs’ Vesey

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey.

The incident occurred at the end of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night. Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 in salary.

The Maple Leafs and the Oilers will finish a three-game series Wednesday in Edmonton.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

