Oklahoma 72, Missouri 68

MISSOURI (0-1)
Brown 3-8 0-0 8, Tilmon 6-11 4-6 16, Pinson 1-7 0-0 2, D.Smith 6-15 2-2 20, Ma.Smith 3-7 2-2 11, Buggs 1-3 1-2 3, Pickett 2-4 2-2 6, Mi.Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 13-16 68.
OKLAHOMA (1-0)
Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Manek 6-13 2-2 19, Gibson 1-5 0-0 2, Harkless 6-10 3-4 16, Reaves 6-16 10-12 23, Williams 1-4 2-2 4, Iwuakor 1-1 0-2 2, Kuath 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 19-24 72.
Halftime_Missouri 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 11-27 (D.Smith 6-11, Ma.Smith 3-5, Brown 2-6, Mi.Smith 0-2, Pinson 0-3), Oklahoma 7-15 (Manek 5-9, Harkless 1-1, Reaves 1-3, Gibson 0-1, Hill 0-1). Rebounds_Missouri 33 (Tilmon 12), Oklahoma 29 (Harkless 10). Assists_Missouri 15 (Pinson 5), Oklahoma 14 (Reaves 6). Total Fouls_Missouri 18, Oklahoma 16. A_5,764 (70,000).
