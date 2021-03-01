On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Oklahoma 88, Texas Tech 79

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (10-14)

Gordon 10-19 0-0 23, Gray 9-16 3-4 22, Faye 5-11 0-0 10, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Murray 3-9 0-0 8, Gerlich 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 3-3 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-66 3-4 79

OKLAHOMA (11-10)

Gregory 5-9 4-4 16, Robertson 4-4 7-8 16, Tot 3-8 2-2 8, Veitenheimer 1-8 2-2 4, Williams 12-19 0-0 25, Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Vann 8-15 0-0 19, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-65 15-16 88

Texas Tech 23 23 16 17 79
Oklahoma 18 17 25 28 88

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 8-21 (Gordon 3-7, Gray 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Murray 2-7, Gerlich 1-2), Oklahoma 7-14 (Gregory 2-4, Robertson 1-1, Tot 0-1, Veitenheimer 0-1, Williams 1-2, Vann 3-5). Assists_Texas Tech 18 (Gerlich 6), Oklahoma 18 (Tot 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 30 (Faye 4-5), Oklahoma 33 (Vann 4-6). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 14, Oklahoma 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_487.

