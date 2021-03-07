Oklahoma 90, Kansas St. 81

KANSAS ST. (8-17)
Macke 1-3 1-2 3, Lee 16-18 1-2 33, Carr 6-15 1-2 14, Ebert 1-6 1-1 3, Goodrich 0-1 0-2 0, Goodson 8-15 0-0 22, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Ranke 2-10 0-0 6, Lauterbach 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 4-9 81
OKLAHOMA (12-11)
Gregory 8-11 6-6 24, Robertson 10-15 1-1 22, Tot 3-5 2-2 8, Veitenheimer 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 9-21 0-1 19, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 4-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-62 9-10 90
|Kansas St.
|19
|19
|20
|23
|—
|81
|Oklahoma
|20
|19
|19
|32
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 9-32 (Macke 0-1, Carr 1-9, Ebert 0-2, Goodson 6-11, Ranke 2-9), Oklahoma 7-20 (Gregory 2-4, Robertson 1-5, Tot 0-2, Veitenheimer 2-3, Williams 1-3, Vann 1-3). Assists_Kansas St. 19 (Ebert 6), Oklahoma 20 (Williams 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 34 (Lee 8-13), Oklahoma 28 (Tot 2-4). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 15, Oklahoma 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_709.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments