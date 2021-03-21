Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61

WAKE FOREST (12-13)

Morra 8-14 2-4 18, Raca 6-17 0-0 13, Conti 3-10 2-2 10, Scruggs 1-2 0-0 2, Spear 4-13 0-0 11, Cowles 0-0 0-0 0, Summiel 1-1 0-0 3, Harrison 1-2 0-0 2, Maier 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hinds 0-1 0-0 0, McWhorter 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-61 6-8 61

OKLAHOMA ST. (19-8)

Collins 3-3 0-2 6, Mack 13-22 1-1 27, Asberry 6-15 2-2 18, Fields 2-7 2-3 6, Notoa 4-9 0-0 9, De Lapp 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 1-1 1-1 3, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 1-1 0-0 2, Keys 3-5 0-0 9, Udoumoh 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-65 6-9 84

Wake Forest 15 14 21 11 — 61 Oklahoma St. 15 27 22 20 — 84

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-23 (Raca 1-6, Conti 2-5, Scruggs 0-1, Spear 3-9, Summiel 1-1, Maier 0-1), Oklahoma St. 8-21 (Asberry 4-10, Fields 0-3, Notoa 1-3, Keys 3-5). Assists_Wake Forest 13 (Conti 9), Oklahoma St. 21 (Notoa 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 33 (Spear 3-4), Oklahoma St. 36 (Mack 4-15). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 12, Oklahoma St. 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

