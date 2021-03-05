On Air: Federal News Network program
Old Dominion 71, W. Kentucky 69

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

OLD DOMINION (15-6)

Ezikpe 1-5 2-2 4, Reece 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 9-16 4-4 25, Green 3-8 2-5 8, Oliver 3-7 0-1 9, Long 2-4 2-4 6, Trice 3-4 0-2 6, Hunter 3-7 2-2 9, Strother 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 12-20 71.

W. KENTUCKY (17-6)

Williams 2-3 1-4 5, Bassey 8-11 7-8 23, Hollingsworth 3-11 5-5 12, McKnight 3-9 3-4 9, Rawls 4-10 1-1 12, Anderson 1-5 3-6 6, Frampton 0-3 2-3 2, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 22-31 69.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 7-14 (Curry 3-3, Oliver 3-7, Hunter 1-2, Long 0-1, Reece 0-1), W. Kentucky 5-19 (Rawls 3-7, Anderson 1-1, Hollingsworth 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Cooper 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Frampton 0-3). Fouled Out_Ezikpe, Anderson. Rebounds_Old Dominion 31 (Ezikpe, Long 7), W. Kentucky 32 (Bassey 15). Assists_Old Dominion 6 (Long, Hunter 2), W. Kentucky 14 (Hollingsworth, McKnight 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 22, W. Kentucky 17. A_1,275 (7,326).

