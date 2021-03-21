Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

ORAL ROBERTS (18-10)
Lacis 1-5 0-0 2, Obanor 9-16 6-9 28, Abmas 6-14 12-12 26, Jurgens 4-6 0-1 9, Thompson 4-7 0-0 9, Weaver 1-6 0-0 3, Stevens 1-3 1-1 4. Totals 26-57 19-23 81.
FLORIDA (15-10)
Castleton 5-6 4-4 14, Duruji 4-6 0-0 8, Appleby 5-11 3-3 14, Locke 7-11 0-0 17, Mann 8-16 0-1 19, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Osifo 1-1 0-1 2, Payne 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 32-58 7-9 78.
Halftime_Florida 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 10-30 (Obanor 4-7, Abmas 2-7, Jurgens 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Weaver 1-4, Lacis 0-4), Florida 7-22 (Locke 3-7, Mann 3-8, Appleby 1-4, Lewis 0-1, Duruji 0-2). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 20 (Obanor 11), Florida 34 (Castleton 10). Assists_Oral Roberts 12 (Abmas 7), Florida 12 (Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 11, Florida 19. A_979 (6,500).
