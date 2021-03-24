Oregon 57, Georgia 50

OREGON (15-8)
Boley 3-8 1-2 9, Prince 9-14 4-5 22, Sabally 7-14 0-1 15, Mikesell 3-6 3-4 11, Scherr 0-4 0-0 0, Dugalic 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 8-12 57
GEORGIA (21-7)
Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Staiti 8-16 2-4 18, Caldwell 3-12 0-0 6, Coombs 4-10 0-0 8, Morrison 2-10 4-4 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-2 1-2 1, Davenport 1-1 0-0 2, Connally 1-4 0-0 3, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 7-10 50
|Oregon
|10
|17
|13
|17
|—
|57
|Georgia
|12
|15
|6
|17
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_Oregon 5-12 (Boley 2-3, Prince 0-2, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 2-4, Parrish 0-2), Georgia 1-13 (Staiti 0-2, Caldwell 0-3, Morrison 0-4, Connally 1-4). Assists_Oregon 15 (Scherr 6), Georgia 13 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 34 (Sabally 3-9), Georgia 35 (Caldwell 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 10, Georgia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
