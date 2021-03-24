On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Oregon 57, Georgia 50

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 6:31 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON (15-8)

Boley 3-8 1-2 9, Prince 9-14 4-5 22, Sabally 7-14 0-1 15, Mikesell 3-6 3-4 11, Scherr 0-4 0-0 0, Dugalic 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 8-12 57

GEORGIA (21-7)

Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Staiti 8-16 2-4 18, Caldwell 3-12 0-0 6, Coombs 4-10 0-0 8, Morrison 2-10 4-4 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-2 1-2 1, Davenport 1-1 0-0 2, Connally 1-4 0-0 3, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 7-10 50

Oregon 10 17 13 17 57
Georgia 12 15 6 17 50

3-Point Goals_Oregon 5-12 (Boley 2-3, Prince 0-2, Sabally 1-1, Mikesell 2-4, Parrish 0-2), Georgia 1-13 (Staiti 0-2, Caldwell 0-3, Morrison 0-4, Connally 1-4). Assists_Oregon 15 (Scherr 6), Georgia 13 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 34 (Sabally 3-9), Georgia 35 (Caldwell 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 10, Georgia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms