Oregon 67, South Dakota 47

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 12:27 am
SOUTH DAKOTA (19-6)

Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Sjerven 6-19 6-9 18, Korngable 6-10 0-0 15, Krull 3-14 0-0 7, Lamb 2-12 1-3 6, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Sankey 0-0 1-2 1, Williston 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-7 0-0 0, Hansen 0-3 0-0 0, Mazurek 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-65 8-14 47

OREGON (14-8)

Boley 9-13 0-0 22, Prince 5-6 2-2 12, Sabally 8-12 1-1 17, Mikesell 2-3 0-0 5, Scherr 1-5 0-0 2, Dugalic 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-1 0-0 3, Parrish 0-4 4-4 4, Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-45 7-7 67

South Dakota 8 1 20 18 47
Oregon 25 9 16 17 67

3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-23 (Sjerven 0-1, Korngable 3-6, Krull 1-4, Lamb 1-6, Watson 0-5, Hansen 0-1), Oregon 6-12 (Boley 4-6, Mikesell 1-2, Scherr 0-1, Chavez 1-1, Parrish 0-2). Assists_South Dakota 9 (Krull 4), Oregon 15 (Boley 4). Fouled Out_Oregon Prince. Rebounds_South Dakota 33 (Sjerven 8-12), Oregon 37 (Prince 1-7). Total Fouls_South Dakota 10, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

