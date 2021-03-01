Oregon 80, Arizona 69

ARIZONA (17-8)
A.Tubelis 4-10 4-7 12, Koloko 3-5 0-0 6, Akinjo 6-14 4-4 19, Kriisa 2-6 0-0 6, Mathurin 2-8 3-3 9, J.Brown 2-3 1-3 5, D.Terry 1-2 0-0 3, T.Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Lee 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 24-53 13-19 69.
OREGON (17-5)
Omoruyi 5-14 8-9 21, Williams 2-3 5-7 9, Duarte 7-10 4-4 22, Richardson 4-10 1-2 12, Figueroa 6-11 0-0 14, Lawson 0-5 0-0 0, Kepnang 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-22 80.
Halftime_Oregon 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 8-23 (Akinjo 3-7, Kriisa 2-5, Mathurin 2-5, D.Terry 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-4), Oregon 12-22 (Duarte 4-5, Omoruyi 3-6, Richardson 3-7, Figueroa 2-3, Lawson 0-1). Rebounds_Arizona 28 (Mathurin 7), Oregon 32 (Duarte 7). Assists_Arizona 16 (Akinjo 8), Oregon 13 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Arizona 18, Oregon 15.
