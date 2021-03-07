On Air: America in the Morning
Oregon 80, Oregon St. 67

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 10:05 pm
OREGON (18-5)

Omoruyi 5-7 5-6 18, Williams 5-9 0-0 14, Duarte 3-8 2-2 10, Richardson 7-12 2-3 22, Figueroa 4-7 2-4 10, Lawson 2-2 0-0 4, Hardy 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-47 11-16 80.

OREGON ST. (14-12)

Alatishe 6-10 2-4 14, Silva 5-6 0-0 10, Lucas 5-9 0-0 12, Z.Reichle 3-6 2-2 9, Thompson 7-15 1-2 16, Hunt 2-6 2-2 6, Andela 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Calloo 0-0 0-0 0, I.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 7-10 67.

Halftime_Oregon 44-31. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 15-23 (Richardson 6-7, Williams 4-6, Omoruyi 3-4, Duarte 2-3, Figueroa 0-3), Oregon St. 4-17 (Lucas 2-6, Z.Reichle 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Hunt 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon 22 (Williams 6), Oregon St. 24 (Alatishe 7). Assists_Oregon 18 (Duarte 6), Oregon St. 15 (Z.Reichle 4). Total Fouls_Oregon 11, Oregon St. 19.

