Oregon 82, UCLA 74

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

UCLA (17-7)

Riley 4-6 3-3 11, Bernard 10-16 0-1 23, Campbell 2-5 2-2 6, Juzang 3-12 0-0 6, Jaquez 6-8 1-1 15, Singleton 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 3-5 0-0 6, Etienne 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-56 6-7 74.

OREGON (18-5)

Omoruyi 6-11 2-3 15, Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Duarte 7-12 8-10 23, Richardson 6-8 1-2 15, Figueroa 8-11 0-0 18, Lawson 1-3 1-1 3, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0, Kepnang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 12-16 82.

Halftime_UCLA 39-37. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 6-18 (Bernard 3-5, Jaquez 2-4, Singleton 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Juzang 0-6), Oregon 8-17 (Richardson 2-3, Williams 2-3, Figueroa 2-4, Omoruyi 1-3, Duarte 1-4). Rebounds_UCLA 23 (Clark 6), Oregon 24 (Williams 8). Assists_UCLA 17 (Campbell 8), Oregon 11 (Omoruyi 4). Total Fouls_UCLA 14, Oregon 16.

