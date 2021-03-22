Oregon 95, No. 8 Iowa 80

OREGON (21-6)

Omoruyi 8-15 0-2 17, Williams 3-9 2-2 9, Duarte 9-12 4-5 23, Richardson 7-10 2-2 19, Figueroa 8-14 0-0 21, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Kepnang 2-3 0-0 4, Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 8-11 95.

IOWA (22-9)

Garza 14-20 5-7 36, Bohannon 0-4 0-0 0, Fredrick 0-3 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 7-17 0-0 17, Ke.Murray 2-9 1-2 6, P.McCaffery 4-6 2-2 10, Perkins 2-4 0-0 5, Toussaint 2-3 1-1 5, Ulis 0-0 1-2 1, Kr.Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 10-14 80.

Halftime_Oregon 56-46. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 11-25 (Figueroa 5-9, Richardson 3-4, Duarte 1-3, Williams 1-3, Omoruyi 1-5, Hardy 0-1), Iowa 8-26 (Garza 3-4, Wieskamp 3-8, Perkins 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-5, Ash 0-1, C.McCaffery 0-1, Bohannon 0-2, Fredrick 0-2, P.McCaffery 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon 30 (Figueroa 7), Iowa 29 (Garza 9). Assists_Oregon 25 (Duarte, Richardson 7), Iowa 22 (Wieskamp 5). Total Fouls_Oregon 13, Iowa 13.

