Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

OREGON ST. (1-0)

Alatishe 2-10 0-0 4, Silva 8-8 0-0 16, Lucas 5-11 0-1 14, Reichle 3-5 1-2 10, Thompson 5-12 2-2 13, Andela 1-5 0-0 2, Calloo 2-3 0-0 6, Hunt 1-2 3-5 5, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, I.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-10 70.

TENNESSEE (0-1)

Plavsic 0-0 1-2 1, K.Johnson 6-16 1-2 14, Springer 5-12 2-2 12, Vescovi 4-9 0-0 11, Pons 0-2 4-4 4, Bailey 4-14 0-0 9, James 2-10 1-2 5, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Pember 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 9-12 56.

Halftime_Oregon St. 33-19. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 10-21 (Lucas 4-9, Reichle 3-4, Calloo 2-3, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1), Tennessee 5-26 (Vescovi 3-8, K.Johnson 1-2, Bailey 1-9, Pons 0-1, Springer 0-1, James 0-5). Rebounds_Oregon St. 40 (Thompson 10), Tennessee 33 (James 13). Assists_Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 6), Tennessee 10 (Springer 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 13, Tennessee 16.

