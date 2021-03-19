Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oregon St. 70, Tennessee 56

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (1-0)

Alatishe 2-10 0-0 4, Silva 8-8 0-0 16, Lucas 5-11 0-1 14, Reichle 3-5 1-2 10, Thompson 5-12 2-2 13, Andela 1-5 0-0 2, Calloo 2-3 0-0 6, Hunt 1-2 3-5 5, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, I.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 6-10 70.

TENNESSEE (0-1)

Plavsic 0-0 1-2 1, K.Johnson 6-16 1-2 14, Springer 5-12 2-2 12, Vescovi 4-9 0-0 11, Pons 0-2 4-4 4, Bailey 4-14 0-0 9, James 2-10 1-2 5, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0, Anosike 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0, Pember 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 9-12 56.

Halftime_Oregon St. 33-19. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 10-21 (Lucas 4-9, Reichle 3-4, Calloo 2-3, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1), Tennessee 5-26 (Vescovi 3-8, K.Johnson 1-2, Bailey 1-9, Pons 0-1, Springer 0-1, James 0-5). Rebounds_Oregon St. 40 (Thompson 10), Tennessee 33 (James 13). Assists_Oregon St. 20 (Thompson 6), Tennessee 10 (Springer 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 13, Tennessee 16.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|17 2021 National Environmental Justice...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary