Oregon St. 71, No. 19 Oregon 64

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 4:58 pm
OREGON ST. (11-6)

Corosdale 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 4-11 2-2 10, Mack 1-1 1-1 3, Goforth 4-8 1-2 10, Goodman 4-7 4-4 13, Mitrovic 4-5 0-1 8, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 7-16 3-5 19, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 11-15 71

OREGON (13-8)

Boley 2-7 0-0 4, Sabally 6-11 4-5 16, Chavez 1-4 0-0 3, Mikesell 10-19 2-2 24, Scherr 0-3 0-0 0, Dugalic 0-1 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 4-9 0-0 8, Parrish 1-1 2-2 5, Shelley 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 8-9 64

Oregon St. 5 19 31 16 71
Oregon 10 9 21 24 64

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-13 (Corosdale 2-3, Goforth 1-2, Goodman 1-2, Von Oelhoffen 2-6), Oregon 4-16 (Boley 0-3, Sabally 0-1, Chavez 1-3, Mikesell 2-7, Prince 0-1, Parrish 1-1). Assists_Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 7), Oregon 10 (Boley 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 36 (Von Oelhoffen 3-6), Oregon 31 (Boley 4-6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 8, Oregon 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

