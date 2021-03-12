Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64

OREGON ST. (2-0)
Alatishe 6-9 0-0 12, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 3-8 2-4 11, Z.Reichle 2-3 7-8 12, Thompson 5-12 1-2 16, Andela 5-7 3-5 13, Calloo 1-4 0-0 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-50 15-21 75.
OREGON (1-1)
Omoruyi 6-12 2-4 14, Williams 3-5 3-3 10, Duarte 5-15 2-2 14, Richardson 3-6 1-2 7, Figueroa 4-13 3-3 14, Lawson 1-1 1-2 3, Hardy 1-2 0-1 2, Kepnang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-17 64.
Halftime_Oregon St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 10-19 (Thompson 5-8, Lucas 3-7, Calloo 1-1, Z.Reichle 1-2, Hunt 0-1), Oregon 6-25 (Figueroa 3-9, Duarte 2-9, Williams 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Omoruyi 0-3). Rebounds_Oregon St. 37 (Alatishe 12), Oregon 23 (Richardson 7). Assists_Oregon St. 16 (Alatishe, Lucas 4), Oregon 12 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Oregon 17.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments