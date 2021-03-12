Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oregon St. 75, Oregon 64

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (2-0)

Alatishe 6-9 0-0 12, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, Lucas 3-8 2-4 11, Z.Reichle 2-3 7-8 12, Thompson 5-12 1-2 16, Andela 5-7 3-5 13, Calloo 1-4 0-0 3, Hunt 0-3 0-0 0, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-50 15-21 75.

OREGON (1-1)

Omoruyi 6-12 2-4 14, Williams 3-5 3-3 10, Duarte 5-15 2-2 14, Richardson 3-6 1-2 7, Figueroa 4-13 3-3 14, Lawson 1-1 1-2 3, Hardy 1-2 0-1 2, Kepnang 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 12-17 64.

Halftime_Oregon St. 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 10-19 (Thompson 5-8, Lucas 3-7, Calloo 1-1, Z.Reichle 1-2, Hunt 0-1), Oregon 6-25 (Figueroa 3-9, Duarte 2-9, Williams 1-3, Richardson 0-1, Omoruyi 0-3). Rebounds_Oregon St. 37 (Alatishe 12), Oregon 23 (Richardson 7). Assists_Oregon St. 16 (Alatishe, Lucas 4), Oregon 12 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Oregon 17.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development