Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59

FLORIDA ST. (10-9)

Myers 2-5 2-2 6, Jackson 6-16 3-4 17, Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Puisis 2-6 0-0 6, Weber 4-12 0-0 11, Baldwin 1-1 2-2 4, England 5-10 0-0 11, Lassiter 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkinson 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 7-8 59

OREGON ST. (12-7)

Corosdale 2-2 0-0 6, Jones 8-17 2-5 18, Mack 2-3 2-2 6, Goforth 5-7 3-3 14, Goodman 8-12 5-6 24, Mitrovic 1-3 0-0 2, Subasic 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Von Oelhoffen 3-9 0-0 7, Samuel 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-58 12-16 83

Florida St. 16 11 20 12 — 59 Oregon St. 16 25 22 20 — 83

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 8-19 (Jackson 2-4, Puisis 2-5, Weber 3-7, England 1-3), Oregon St. 7-15 (Corosdale 2-2, Mack 0-1, Goforth 1-2, Goodman 3-5, Subasic 0-1, Von Oelhoffen 1-4). Assists_Florida St. 13 (England 4), Oregon St. 15 (Goodman 5). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Florida St. 26 (Team 3-4), Oregon St. 43 (Mitrovic 3-7). Total Fouls_Florida St. 14, Oregon St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

