Oregon St. 83, UCLA 79, OT

OREGON ST. (1-0)
Alatishe 11-14 0-2 22, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Lucas 5-14 2-2 17, Reichle 4-8 0-0 11, Thompson 3-11 11-11 18, Hunt 1-8 0-0 3, Andela 0-0 8-12 8, Calloo 0-3 2-2 2, Silver 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 23-29 83.
UCLA (0-1)
Riley 2-7 3-4 7, Bernard 7-13 3-4 19, Campbell 2-10 4-4 8, Juzang 5-10 1-2 12, Jaquez 2-5 7-8 11, Singleton 3-8 2-4 9, Etienne 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 2-3 0-0 4, Kyman 2-4 0-1 5, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 20-27 79.
Halftime_UCLA 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 10-25 (Lucas 5-10, Reichle 3-6, Hunt 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Calloo 0-1), UCLA 5-20 (Bernard 2-3, Kyman 1-2, Singleton 1-5, Juzang 1-6, Campbell 0-2, Jaquez 0-2). Fouled Out_Silva, Thompson, Hunt, Riley, Jaquez. Rebounds_Oregon St. 29 (Alatishe, Andela 10), UCLA 41 (Bernard 10). Assists_Oregon St. 13 (Hunt 5), UCLA 8 (Campbell 5). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 25, UCLA 23.
