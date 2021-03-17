Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oregon to allow limited fans at outdoor sporting events

By ANNE M. PETERSON
March 17, 2021 7:18 pm
1 min read
      

The Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns will be able to welcome a limited number of fans back to home soccer games starting next month.

The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that outdoor sporting events can be held at 25% capacity. At Providence Park, that’s approximately 6,500 people.

The Thorns will host the first professional sporting event in Oregon with fans since the coronavirus shutdown when they host Kansas City on April 9 in the National Women’s Soccer League’s preseason Challenge Cup Tournament.

“Playing in front of the fans here in Portland is one of the most unique experiences a female soccer player is going to have,” Thorns forward Christine Sinclair said. “Knowing that they’re cheering for us just gives you that extra, extra little bit of energy in the game.”

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Major League Soccer’s Timbers will play a CONCACAF Champions League match April 13.

Annual season ticket holders will get first crack at the available seats, based on a seniority system. There will be a number of safety measures, including distanced seating, mandatory masks, digital ticketing and cashless concessions.

Some MLS teams have already allowed a limited numbers of fans, including Dallas, Kansas City and Orlando.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency