Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 3:44 pm
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 8 3 Totals 27 4 7 2
J.Davis cf 2 1 2 0 Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0
C.Young cf 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0
Grr Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 2 1 1 0
Fo.Wall lf 1 1 1 1 Wlkrson rf 1 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 2 0 1 0
K.Smith 2b 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 1 1 0 0 F.Glvis ss 3 1 3 1
T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 Wstburg pr 0 1 0 0
D.Jnsen dh 2 0 0 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0
R.Urena ph 0 0 0 0 Rtschmn c 0 1 0 0
J.Panik 3b 3 0 2 2 R.Urias 3b 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez pr 1 0 1 0 T.Nevin 1b 3 0 2 1
B.Vlera ss 2 0 0 0 J.Jones 2b 3 0 0 0
Espinal ph 2 0 1 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0
Placios rf 2 0 0 0
C.Large rf 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 1 0
Toronto 200 001 0xx 3
Baltimore 002 002 0xx 4

E_White (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Baltimore 4. HR_Wall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling 2 3 0 0 0 2
Kay 3 2 2 2 1 3
Bergen L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1
Zulueta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Akin 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 4
Watkins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sceroler 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wells 2 3 0 0 1 2
Sulser W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2
Hanhold S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:20. A_1,716

