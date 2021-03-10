Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 3 8 3 Totals 27 4 7 2 J.Davis cf 2 1 2 0 Au.Hays cf 3 0 0 0 C.Young cf 1 0 0 0 Ch.Shaw lf 1 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 2 1 1 0 Fo.Wall lf 1 1 1 1 Wlkrson rf 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 2 0 1 0 K.Smith 2b 1 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 1 1 0 0 F.Glvis ss 3 1 3 1 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 Wstburg pr 0 1 0 0 D.Jnsen dh 2 0 0 0 C.Sisco c 2 0 0 0 R.Urena ph 0 0 0 0 Rtschmn c 0 1 0 0 J.Panik 3b 3 0 2 2 R.Urias 3b 3 0 0 0 Mrtinez pr 1 0 1 0 T.Nevin 1b 3 0 2 1 B.Vlera ss 2 0 0 0 J.Jones 2b 3 0 0 0 Espinal ph 2 0 1 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 Placios rf 2 0 0 0 C.Large rf 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 1 0

Toronto 200 001 0xx – 3 Baltimore 002 002 0xx – 4

E_White (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Baltimore 4. HR_Wall (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Stripling 2 3 0 0 0 2 Kay 3 2 2 2 1 3 Bergen L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1 Zulueta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Akin 1 2-3 3 2 2 3 4 Watkins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sceroler 1 0 0 0 1 0 Wells 2 3 0 0 1 2 Sulser W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 Hanhold S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:20. A_1,716

