Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|2
|
|J.Davis cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Au.Hays cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Young cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Shaw lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wlkrson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Smith 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Glvis ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wstburg pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Jnsen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rtschmn c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Panik 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|R.Urias 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|B.Vlera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Placios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Large rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|200
|001
|0xx
|–
|3
|Baltimore
|002
|002
|0xx
|–
|4
E_White (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Baltimore 4. HR_Wall (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kay
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Bergen L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Zulueta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Watkins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sceroler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wells
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sulser W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hanhold S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Addito.
T_2:20. A_1,716
