Orioles 4, Rays 3

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|F.Mejia c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Odom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Tstsugo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Nevin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yu.Diaz rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|W.Frnco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Jones ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Boldt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Mrtin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Betts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tr.Gray rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rtschmn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Whitley cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sllivan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Qiroz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|000
|–
|3
|Baltimore
|004
|000
|00x
|–
|4
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Wendle (2), Boldt (2), Rutschman (3). 3B_Diaz (1). HR_Mancini (2), Franco (1). CS_Quiroz (1).
|Tampa Bay
|Richards L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Roe
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McHugh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sherriff
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Valdez W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Tate H, 2
|
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Phillips H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene H, 1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lakins S, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, John Baco.
T_2:34. A_1,750
