On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles 4, Rays 3

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 3:56 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 32 4 9 4
F.Mejia c 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Jo.Odom c 1 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 2 2
Tstsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 T.Nevin 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 2 1 1 0
Brsseau 3b 3 0 1 0 Yu.Diaz rf 1 0 1 0
W.Frnco 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 1 1 2
J.Wndle ss 3 1 2 1 R.Bnnon 3b 1 0 0 0
G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 3 0 0 0
R.Boldt dh 3 1 1 1 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0
C.Betts ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Hays lf 3 0 1 0
Tr.Gray rf 4 0 1 0 McKenna pr 1 0 0 0
M.Gomez cf 3 0 0 1 Rtschmn c 3 0 1 0
Whitley cf 1 0 0 0 Valaika dh 3 0 1 0
Sllivan lf 3 0 1 0 R.Urias 2b 3 1 1 0
E.Qiroz 2b 3 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 100 200 000 3
Baltimore 004 000 00x 4

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Wendle (2), Boldt (2), Rutschman (3). 3B_Diaz (1). HR_Mancini (2), Franco (1). CS_Quiroz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Richards L, 0-2 4 1-3 7 4 4 0 3
Roe 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 3
Sherriff 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Valdez W, 1-0 3 3 1 1 0 3
Tate H, 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 0
Phillips H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene H, 1 3 2 0 0 0 3
Lakins S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, John Baco.

T_2:34. A_1,750

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms