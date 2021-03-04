Trending:
Orioles 6, Red Sox 3

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 3:35 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 3 5 3 Totals 19 6 3 6
J.Arauz 2b 3 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 1 1 1
J.Duran cf 3 2 2 1 Wlkrson cf 1 0 0 0
C.Arryo ss 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Dlbec 1b 2 1 0 0 Sntnder dh 1 0 0 1
Y.Munoz 3b 2 0 0 0 T.Vavra pr 0 1 0 0
C.Pello rf 3 0 2 1 Sverino c 1 0 0 1
M.Gttys lf 2 0 0 1 T.Davis c 0 1 0 0
N.Yorke dh 3 0 0 0 R.Urias ss 3 1 1 3
J.Bandy c 2 0 0 0 Yu.Diaz rf 3 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 3 0 1 0
R.Bnnon 3b 1 1 0 0
McKenna lf 1 1 0 0
Boston 210 000 xxx 3
Baltimore 003 030 xxx 6

E_Gonsalves (1), Arauz (2). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 5. 2B_Duran (2), Mullins (1). HR_Duran (2), Urias (1). SF_Severino.

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Andriese 2 0 0 0 0 1
Houck 2-3 2 3 3 5 0
Feltman BS, 0-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gonsalves L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 2
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Kremer 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Watkins 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Zimmermann 2 1 0 0 0 4
Lakins W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hanhold S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ryan Addito.

T_2:14. A_1,702

