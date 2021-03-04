Orioles 6, Red Sox 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|19
|6
|3
|6
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Duran cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Wlkrson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dlbec 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Y.Munoz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Vavra pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Pello rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Sverino c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Gttys lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|T.Davis c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|N.Yorke dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Bandy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yu.Diaz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Bnnon 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenna lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|210
|000
|xxx
|–
|3
|Baltimore
|003
|030
|xxx
|–
|6
E_Gonsalves (1), Arauz (2). LOB_Boston 5, Baltimore 5. 2B_Duran (2), Mullins (1). HR_Duran (2), Urias (1). SF_Severino.
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andriese
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houck
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Feltman BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsalves L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Watkins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmermann
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lakins W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hanhold S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Ryan Addito.
T_2:14. A_1,702
