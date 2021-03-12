On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Packers release versatile tight end John Lovett

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end John Lovett.

Lovett played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. He went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice.

He rushed for 6 yards on three carries and made four tackles on special teams.

The Packers had claimed Lovett off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 5. The former Princeton quarterback signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2019 and spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Lovett threw for 2,509 yards and 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions during his Princeton career. He also rushed for 1,589 yards and caught 51 passes for 553 yards at Princeton.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development