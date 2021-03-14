Padres 10, Reds 4

San Diego Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 15 9 Totals 30 4 5 4 To.Pham lf 4 2 1 0 J.Wnker dh 3 0 0 0 Kvlehan lf 1 1 1 1 Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth 1b 1 0 0 1 Cstllns rf 3 2 2 0 O’Grady pr 3 1 2 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0 Tanielu 3b 3 1 2 3 Mstakas 2b 2 0 0 1 Cstillo 3b 3 0 1 0 K.Hlder 3b 1 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 1 1 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Cmpsano c 1 0 1 0 Dlmnico rf 0 1 0 0 C.Abrms ss 5 0 1 1 N.Snzel cf 3 0 1 1 Flrimon 2b 4 2 1 1 T.Fredl cf 1 1 1 0 J.Mateo rf 5 1 3 0 A.Aqino lf 3 0 0 0 Marcano cf 2 1 0 0 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 1 Hss III cf 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 3 0 0 0 Rosario dh 4 1 1 1 Grullon c 1 0 0 1 J.Mears ph 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ss 3 0 1 0 D.Smith lf 0 0 0 0 Hineman 1b 1 0 0 0 Cthbert 1b 1 0 0 0

San Diego 130 031 011 – 10 Cincinnati 000 101 002 – 4

E_Suarez (1). DP_San Diego 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Mateo 2 (3), Castellanos (1), Friedl (1), Farmer (4). 3B_Caratini (1), Castellanos (1). HR_Tanielu (2), Florimon (1), Rosario (2). SB_Mateo (2). SF_Moustakas.

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Darvish W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3 Weathers H, 1 3 4 2 2 1 2 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kela 1 0 0 0 1 1 Fox 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Antone L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 4 1 3 5 Sanmartin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bedrosian 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2 Biddle 1 4 1 1 0 0 Romano 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 2 1 1 2 0 Lodolo 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Darvish (Heineman).

WP_Weathers, Kela.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccion.

T_3:16. A_2,211

