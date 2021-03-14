Trending:
Padres 10, Reds 4

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 7:34 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 10 15 9 Totals 30 4 5 4
To.Pham lf 4 2 1 0 J.Wnker dh 3 0 0 0
Kvlehan lf 1 1 1 1 Rdrguez ph 1 0 0 0
Crnwrth 1b 1 0 0 1 Cstllns rf 3 2 2 0
O’Grady pr 3 1 2 0 Freeman 2b 1 0 0 0
Tanielu 3b 3 1 2 3 Mstakas 2b 2 0 0 1
Cstillo 3b 3 0 1 0 K.Hlder 3b 1 0 0 0
Cratini c 3 0 1 1 E.Sarez 3b 2 0 0 0
Cmpsano c 1 0 1 0 Dlmnico rf 0 1 0 0
C.Abrms ss 5 0 1 1 N.Snzel cf 3 0 1 1
Flrimon 2b 4 2 1 1 T.Fredl cf 1 1 1 0
J.Mateo rf 5 1 3 0 A.Aqino lf 3 0 0 0
Marcano cf 2 1 0 0 J.Grcia ss 1 0 0 1
Hss III cf 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn c 3 0 0 0
Rosario dh 4 1 1 1 Grullon c 1 0 0 1
J.Mears ph 1 0 0 0 K.Frmer ss 3 0 1 0
D.Smith lf 0 0 0 0
Hineman 1b 1 0 0 0
Cthbert 1b 1 0 0 0
San Diego 130 031 011 10
Cincinnati 000 101 002 4

E_Suarez (1). DP_San Diego 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Mateo 2 (3), Castellanos (1), Friedl (1), Farmer (4). 3B_Caratini (1), Castellanos (1). HR_Tanielu (2), Florimon (1), Rosario (2). SB_Mateo (2). SF_Moustakas.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 0 3
Weathers H, 1 3 4 2 2 1 2
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kela 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fox 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Thompson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Antone L, 0-1 2 2-3 3 4 1 3 5
Sanmartin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Biddle 1 4 1 1 0 0
Romano 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 2 1 1 2 0
Lodolo 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Darvish (Heineman).

WP_Weathers, Kela.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccion.

T_3:16. A_2,211

