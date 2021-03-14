Padres 10, Reds 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|10
|15
|9
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|
|To.Pham lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|J.Wnker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cstllns rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|O’Grady pr
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mstakas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cstillo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Hlder 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Sarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dlmnico rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|N.Snzel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flrimon 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|T.Fredl cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|A.Aqino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hss III cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stphnsn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grullon c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Mears ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Frmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Smith lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hineman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cthbert 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|130
|031
|011
|–
|10
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|002
|–
|4
E_Suarez (1). DP_San Diego 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_San Diego 11, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Mateo 2 (3), Castellanos (1), Friedl (1), Farmer (4). 3B_Caratini (1), Castellanos (1). HR_Tanielu (2), Florimon (1), Rosario (2). SB_Mateo (2). SF_Moustakas.
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Weathers H, 1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fox
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antone L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|3
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Sanmartin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bedrosian
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Biddle
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Lodolo
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Darvish (Heineman).
WP_Weathers, Kela.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccion.
T_3:16. A_2,211
