Padres 13, Brewers 3

San Diego Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 13 13 13 Totals 29 3 6 3 To.Pham lf 3 1 2 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Marcano lf 2 1 2 0 B.Trang ss 2 1 1 0 J.Prfar cf 4 1 0 0 K.Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0 Hss III ph 1 1 1 0 D.Czens lf 2 1 1 0 E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0 C.Abrms 2b 3 1 1 4 Z.Green 1b 2 0 0 0 Cratini c 1 1 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 W.Rivas c 2 1 1 0 McKnney rf 1 0 0 0 J.Mateo 2b 4 2 2 3 P.Henry c 3 0 1 1 J.Mears rf 1 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 2 0 1 0 Flrimon ss 4 1 0 1 Nttnghm ph 1 0 0 0 O’Grady rf 3 2 2 4 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 Cstillo 3b 4 0 1 0 Wstbrok 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Snell sp 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 0 0 0 Cmpsano ph 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes pr 1 1 1 1 R.Knehr rp 0 1 0 0 T.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0 Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 Cor.Ray rf 0 0 0 0

San Diego 400 030 60x – 13 Milwaukee 000 002 10x – 3

E_Shaw (2). DP_San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Diego 13, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Marcano (1), Hiura (2), Cozens (1). 3B_Rivas (1), Mateo (1). HR_Abrams (2), O’Grady 2 (2), Reyes (2). SB_O’Grady (1), Hiura (1). SF_Hosmer.

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 2 Northcraft 1 0 0 0 1 2 Knehr 1 3 2 2 0 1 Markel 1 1 1 1 1 0 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee Anderson L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 4 2 0 1 Andrews 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wahl 0 0 1 1 1 0 Torres-Costa 1 1 2 2 1 2 Milner 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cousins 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 Barker 1 4 1 1 1 1 Vennaro 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Anderson (Marcano), Torres-Costa (Caratini).

WP_Andrews.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barret.

T_3:11. A_2,233

