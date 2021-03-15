Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres 13, Brewers 3

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 13 13 13 Totals 29 3 6 3
To.Pham lf 3 1 2 0 Ko.Wong 2b 2 0 0 0
Marcano lf 2 1 2 0 B.Trang ss 2 1 1 0
J.Prfar cf 4 1 0 0 K.Hiura 1b 2 0 1 0
Hss III ph 1 1 1 0 D.Czens lf 2 1 1 0
E.Hsmer 1b 2 0 1 1 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 0
C.Abrms 2b 3 1 1 4 Z.Green 1b 2 0 0 0
Cratini c 1 1 0 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 0 1
W.Rivas c 2 1 1 0 McKnney rf 1 0 0 0
J.Mateo 2b 4 2 2 3 P.Henry c 3 0 1 1
J.Mears rf 1 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 2 0 1 0
Flrimon ss 4 1 0 1 Nttnghm ph 1 0 0 0
O’Grady rf 3 2 2 4 Tr.Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0
Cstillo 3b 4 0 1 0 Wstbrok 2b 1 0 0 0
B.Snell sp 2 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 1 0 0 0
Cmpsano ph 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes pr 1 1 1 1
R.Knehr rp 0 1 0 0 T.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0
Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 Cor.Ray rf 0 0 0 0
San Diego 400 030 60x 13
Milwaukee 000 002 10x 3

E_Shaw (2). DP_San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Diego 13, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Marcano (1), Hiura (2), Cozens (1). 3B_Rivas (1), Mateo (1). HR_Abrams (2), O’Grady 2 (2), Reyes (2). SB_O’Grady (1), Hiura (1). SF_Hosmer.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2
Pagan 1 1 0 0 0 2
Northcraft 1 0 0 0 1 2
Knehr 1 3 2 2 0 1
Markel 1 1 1 1 1 0
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Anderson L, 0-1 2 2-3 5 4 2 0 1
Andrews 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wahl 0 0 1 1 1 0
Torres-Costa 1 1 2 2 1 2
Milner 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cousins 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
Barker 1 4 1 1 1 1
Vennaro 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Anderson (Marcano), Torres-Costa (Caratini).

WP_Andrews.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barret.

T_3:11. A_2,233

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance