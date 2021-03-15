Padres 13, Brewers 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|13
|13
|13
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|
|To.Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Prfar cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hss III ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Czens lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Z.Green 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|W.Rivas c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKnney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|P.Henry c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Mears rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flrimon ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Nttnghm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Tr.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Snell sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Reyes pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Knehr rp
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Tylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cor.Ray rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|400
|030
|60x
|–
|13
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|10x
|–
|3
E_Shaw (2). DP_San Diego 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_San Diego 13, Milwaukee 4. 2B_Marcano (1), Hiura (2), Cozens (1). 3B_Rivas (1), Mateo (1). HR_Abrams (2), O’Grady 2 (2), Reyes (2). SB_O’Grady (1), Hiura (1). SF_Hosmer.
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Northcraft
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Knehr
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Markel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Andrews
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Yardley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wahl
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Torres-Costa
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cousins
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Barker
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Vennaro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Anderson (Marcano), Torres-Costa (Caratini).
WP_Andrews.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barret.
T_3:11. A_2,233
