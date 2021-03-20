Padres 4, Dodgers 4

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 39 4 12 3 C.Tylor 2b 2 2 1 1 To.Pham lf 2 0 1 0 A.Burns 2b 1 0 0 0 Jor.Ona lf 2 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 2 3 1 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 2 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 2 Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 Fduccia ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario 3b 2 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 J.Prfar cf 2 0 0 1 M.Vrgas 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Mateo cf 2 1 1 0 W.Smith c 3 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 3 0 1 0 J.Otman rf 1 0 0 0 O’Grady pr 0 2 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 3 0 1 0 Crnwrth 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Brman c 1 0 0 0 Flrimon 1b 2 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim 2b 3 0 0 0 El.Soto ss 1 0 0 0 Be.Ruta ph 0 0 0 0 M.Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 Androli ph 0 0 0 0 D.Pters ph 2 0 1 0 Cmpsano c 4 0 1 0 Dus.May sp 1 0 0 0 W.Rivas c 1 0 1 2 S.Neuse ph 3 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 1 1 1 0 Hss III ph 1 0 0 0 Marcano 2b 3 0 1 0

Los Angeles 102 010 000 – 4 San Diego 001 000 102 – 4

LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 14. 2B_Pollock (1), Lux (3), Peters (1), Campusano (3). HR_Taylor (3), Pollock (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles May 3 2-3 6 1 1 2 7 Varland H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kickham H, 2 3 4 1 1 1 5 Alexander H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Robertson BS, 0-2 2-3 2 2 2 2 1

San Diego Weathers 3 4 3 3 1 6 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 3 Altavilla 1 2 1 1 0 0 Ramirez 2 1 0 0 0 1 Crismatt 2 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_by_Kickham (O’Grady).

WP_Kickham.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Jose Navas; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adam Hamar.

T_2:58. A_1,987

