Sports News

Padres 4, Dodgers 4

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 7:21 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 39 4 12 3
C.Tylor 2b 2 2 1 1 To.Pham lf 2 0 1 0
A.Burns 2b 1 0 0 0 Jor.Ona lf 2 0 0 0
Pollock lf 3 2 3 1 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 0
R.Rvelo 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Abrms ss 2 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 2 Machado 3b 3 0 2 0
Fduccia ph 1 0 0 0 Rosario 3b 2 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 J.Prfar cf 2 0 0 1
M.Vrgas 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Mateo cf 2 1 1 0
W.Smith c 3 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 3 0 1 0
J.Otman rf 1 0 0 0 O’Grady pr 0 2 0 0
Gav.Lux ss 3 0 1 0 Crnwrth 1b 3 0 1 0
S.Brman c 1 0 0 0 Flrimon 1b 2 0 1 0
Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim 2b 3 0 0 0
El.Soto ss 1 0 0 0 Be.Ruta ph 0 0 0 0
M.Beaty rf 2 0 0 0 Androli ph 0 0 0 0
D.Pters ph 2 0 1 0 Cmpsano c 4 0 1 0
Dus.May sp 1 0 0 0 W.Rivas c 1 0 1 2
S.Neuse ph 3 0 0 0 Cstillo ph 1 1 1 0
Hss III ph 1 0 0 0
Marcano 2b 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 102 010 000 4
San Diego 001 000 102 4

LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 14. 2B_Pollock (1), Lux (3), Peters (1), Campusano (3). HR_Taylor (3), Pollock (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
May 3 2-3 6 1 1 2 7
Varland H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kickham H, 2 3 4 1 1 1 5
Alexander H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson BS, 0-2 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
San Diego
Weathers 3 4 3 3 1 6
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 3
Altavilla 1 2 1 1 0 0
Ramirez 2 1 0 0 0 1
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_by_Kickham (O’Grady).

WP_Kickham.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Jose Navas; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adam Hamar.

T_2:58. A_1,987

Sports News

Comments

