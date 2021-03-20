Padres 4, Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|3
|
|C.Tylor 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|To.Pham lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Burns 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jor.Ona lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Fduccia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Vrgas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mateo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Otman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|Gav.Lux ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crnwrth 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Brman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flrimon 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Be.Ruta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Androli ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cmpsano c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dus.May sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Rivas c
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|S.Neuse ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hss III ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marcano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|102
|010
|000
|–
|4
|San Diego
|001
|000
|102
|–
|4
LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Diego 14. 2B_Pollock (1), Lux (3), Peters (1), Campusano (3). HR_Taylor (3), Pollock (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May
|3
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Varland H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kickham H, 2
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Alexander H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weathers
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Pagan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Altavilla
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crismatt
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_by_Kickham (O’Grady).
WP_Kickham.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Jose Navas; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adam Hamar.
T_2:58. A_1,987
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments