Padres 4, White Sox 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hss III cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Zvala c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu pr
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rmllard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Katoh 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrcedes c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rthrfrd rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|To.Pham dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ph
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Shets ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano ph
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jor.Ona lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marcano ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|003
|010
|–
|4
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|–
|2
E_Myers (1), Nola (1), Abrams (1), Marcano (1), Reynolds (2). DP_San Diego 2, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 12, Chicago 7. 2B_Machado (2), Katoh (1), Rosario (1), Campusano (1), Mercedes (3). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Myers (2). SB_Abrams (3), Robert (2). SF_Tanielu.
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weathers
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pomeranz W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagan H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Williams H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Carter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kopech
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crochet H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cordero L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Medeiros
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McRae
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Williams (Zavala).
WP_Carter.
Balk_Snell.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alex Tos.
T_3:18. A_2,286
