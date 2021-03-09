Trending:
Sports News

Padres 4, White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 6:39 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 32 2 5 1
Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 L.Rbert cf 2 0 0 0
Hss III cf 1 0 0 0 S.Zvala c 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 2 0 2 0 L.Grcia 2b 2 1 0 0
Tanielu pr 0 0 0 1 Rmllard 2b 1 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Vughn 1b 3 1 1 0
G.Katoh 1b 2 0 1 0 Mrcedes c 2 0 1 1
W.Myers rf 3 1 1 1 Rthrfrd rf 2 0 0 0
O’Grady rf 1 0 0 0 A.Engel rf 4 0 1 0
To.Pham dh 1 0 0 0 M.Adlfo dh 2 0 0 0
Rosario ph 3 1 1 0 G.Shets ph 2 0 0 0
Au.Nola c 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 4 0 0 0
Cmpsano ph 3 1 1 1 Mendick ss 3 0 1 0
J.Mateo lf 1 0 0 0 Collins ph 1 0 0 0
Jor.Ona lf 3 0 0 0 Rynolds 3b 3 0 1 0
Cstillo 2b 4 0 0 0 Hrnndez ph 1 0 0 0
C.Abrms ss 1 0 0 0
Marcano ss 2 1 2 1
San Diego 000 003 010 4
Chicago 000 200 000 2

E_Myers (1), Nola (1), Abrams (1), Marcano (1), Reynolds (2). DP_San Diego 2, Chicago 2. LOB_San Diego 12, Chicago 7. 2B_Machado (2), Katoh (1), Rosario (1), Campusano (1), Mercedes (3). 3B_Marcano (1). HR_Myers (2). SB_Abrams (3), Robert (2). SF_Tanielu.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell 2 1 0 0 0 1
Weathers 2 2 2 1 1 1
Pomeranz W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagan H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Williams H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Miller H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lynn 2 2-3 2 0 0 4 5
Carter 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kopech 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crochet H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Cordero L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 2 2 1
Medeiros 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Johnson 1 2 1 1 0 1
McRae 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Williams (Zavala).

WP_Carter.

Balk_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alex Tos.

T_3:18. A_2,286

