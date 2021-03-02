On Air: Federal News Network program
Padres 7, Diamondbacks 2

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 5:55 pm
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 7 6 6 Totals 26 2 6 2
Grisham cf 2 2 0 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0
Hss III cf 1 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 1 0 0 0
Tts Jr. ss 2 1 2 4 N.Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0
C.Abrms pr 1 1 1 0 Frchild cf 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 2 0 1 1
Rosario 3b 0 0 0 0 D.Ellis pr 1 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0
Tanielu 1b 0 0 0 1 Mroglio c 1 0 1 0
W.Myers rf 3 0 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0
O’Grady rf 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 1 0 0 0
Crnwrth 2b 3 1 1 0 A.Young dh 1 1 0 0
G.Katoh 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Leyba ph 1 0 0 0
Au.Nola dh 3 1 1 1 D.Vrsho c 2 0 0 0
J.Prfar lf 2 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 0 0 0 0
Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0
Frnndez c 1 1 0 0 Mthisen 1b 2 0 2 1
W.Rivas c 1 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 1 0 0 0
San Diego 150 000 01x 7
Arizona 100 100 00x 2

DP_San Diego 2, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Arizona 7. 2B_Nola (2), Ahmed (1). 3B_Abrams (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Grisham (1), Tatis Jr. (1). SF_Tanielu.

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Weathers W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 1 2
Baez 2 3 1 1 3 2
Leasher 2 0 0 0 2 1
Diaz 2 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Smith L, 0-1 2 4 6 6 2 1
Young 2 1 0 0 0 1
Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 1
Aguilar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 2
Roney 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Weathers (Young).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:32. A_2,100

