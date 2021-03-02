Padres 7, Diamondbacks 2

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 7 6 6 Totals 26 2 6 2 Grisham cf 2 2 0 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 Hss III cf 1 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 2 1 2 4 N.Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 C.Abrms pr 1 1 1 0 Frchild cf 1 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Marte cf 2 0 1 1 Rosario 3b 0 0 0 0 D.Ellis pr 1 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0 Tanielu 1b 0 0 0 1 Mroglio c 1 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 3 0 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0 O’Grady rf 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 1 0 0 0 Crnwrth 2b 3 1 1 0 A.Young dh 1 1 0 0 G.Katoh 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola dh 3 1 1 1 D.Vrsho c 2 0 0 0 J.Prfar lf 2 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0 Frnndez c 1 1 0 0 Mthisen 1b 2 0 2 1 W.Rivas c 1 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 1 0 0 0

San Diego 150 000 01x – 7 Arizona 100 100 00x – 2

DP_San Diego 2, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Arizona 7. 2B_Nola (2), Ahmed (1). 3B_Abrams (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Grisham (1), Tatis Jr. (1). SF_Tanielu.

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Weathers W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 1 2 Baez 2 3 1 1 3 2 Leasher 2 0 0 0 2 1 Diaz 2 1 0 0 0 2

Arizona Smith L, 0-1 2 4 6 6 2 1 Young 2 1 0 0 0 1 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 1 1 Aguilar 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moll 1 0 0 0 0 2 Roney 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Weathers (Young).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:32. A_2,100

