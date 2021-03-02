Padres 7, Diamondbacks 2

|San Diego
|Arizona
|Totals
|28
|7
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|6
|2
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hss III cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|2
|1
|2
|4
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Abrms pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frchild cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tanielu 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mroglio c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Young dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Vrsho c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frnndez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Rivas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|150
|000
|01x
|–
|7
|Arizona
|100
|100
|00x
|–
|2
DP_San Diego 2, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Arizona 7. 2B_Nola (2), Ahmed (1). 3B_Abrams (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Grisham (1), Tatis Jr. (1). SF_Tanielu.
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weathers W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Baez
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Leasher
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Diaz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Young
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Aguilar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roney
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Weathers (Young).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:32. A_2,100
