Sports News

Padres SS Tatis Jr. leaves game with shoulder discomfort

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday’s spring training game with left shoulder discomfort after making a backhanded play.

Tatis fielded the ball, made the throw to first base and then began walking off the field. He was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. After a few minutes in the dugout, Tatis headed toward the clubhouse accompanied by a trainer.

The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.

Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.

Other than that, it hasn’t been a smooth spring for the 22-year-old superstar. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13.

