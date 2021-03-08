On Air: America in the Morning
Park aims to defend title as HSBC event returns to Singapore

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 3:54 am
SINGAPORE (AP) — Defending champion Sung Hyun Park and top-ranked Jin Young Ko will join Inbee Park, Danielle Kang and Minjee Lee in the 66-player field when the HSBC Women’s World Championship makes a return at the Sentosa Golf Club from April 29 to May 2.

Sung Hyun Park won by two strokes from Lee in 2019 and had planned to defend the title last year before the 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced tournament details Monday, on International Women’s Day, saying health restrictions would mean attendance will be limited for the event to prioritize the safety of players and officials.

“The players will notice some difference from when they last played and I’m confident The Tanjong will once again provide a true test of golf,” Sentosa Golf Club general manager Andrew Johnston said. “The tournament was greatly missed last year, so we look forward to seeing the world’s best women golfers return to our fairways again this year.”

