Pepper leads UC Davis past Hawaii 74-66

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:09 pm
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry UC Davis to a 74-66 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Ezra Manjon had 16 points for UC Davis (9-7, 7-5 Big West Conference). Damion Squire and Christian Anigwe also had 14 points apiece.

James Jean-Marie had 19 points for the Rainbow Warriors (11-9, 9-9). Justin Webster added 14 points. Biwali Bayles had 10 points.

The Aggies evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Davis 73-68 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

