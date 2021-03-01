On Air: Federal News Network program
Perkins lifts Saint Louis over UMass 78-57

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 9:15 pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 16 points to lead five Saint Louis players in double figures as the Billikens routed UMass 78-57 on Monday.

Jordan Goodwin and Fred Thatch Jr. added 13 points apiece for the Billikens (13-5, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hasahn French chipped in 12 points, and Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 10. Goodwin also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Noah Fernandes had 16 points for the Minutemen (7-6, 6-4). Carl Pierre added 12 points, and Tre Mitchell had 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

