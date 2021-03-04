PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
|First Round
Rory McIlroy 31-35_66 -6
Corey Conners 35-31_66 -6
Bryson DeChambeau 33-34_67 -5
Jason Kokrak 33-35_68 -4
Byeong Hun An 33-35_68 -4
Sebastián Muñoz 33-35_68 -4
Victor Perez 32-37_69 -3
Martin Laird 35-34_69 -3
Lanto Griffin 35-34_69 -3
Lee Westwood 36-33_69 -3
Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-35_69 -3
Viktor Hovland 35-34_69 -3
Sungjae Im 35-34_69 -3
Keegan Bradley 35-34_69 -3
Andrew Putnam 36-34_70 -2
Jordan Spieth 36-34_70 -2
Cameron Tringale 33-37_70 -2
Tommy Fleetwood 36-34_70 -2
Peter Malnati 35-35_70 -2
Matt Wallace 37-33_70 -2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-35_70 -2
Rory Sabbatini 36-34_70 -2
Paul Casey 35-35_70 -2
Ian Poulter 37-33_70 -2
Adam Long 34-36_70 -2
Max Homa 35-35_70 -2
Jason Day 36-34_70 -2
Padraig Harrington 36-34_70 -2
Luke List 35-36_71 -1
Emiliano Grillo 34-37_71 -1
Henrik Norlander 36-35_71 -1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-34_71 -1
Maverick McNealy 34-37_71 -1
Brendan Steele 36-35_71 -1
Justin Rose 33-38_71 -1
Chris Kirk 38-33_71 -1
Mark Hubbard 38-33_71 -1
Charley Hoffman 36-35_71 -1
Doug Ghim 35-36_71 -1
Richy Werenski 35-36_71 -1
Kevin Na 36-35_71 -1
Robert MacIntyre 36-35_71 -1
Bernd Wiesberger 36-36_72 E
Harold Varner III 35-37_72 E
Steve Stricker 36-36_72 E
Tyler Duncan 37-35_72 E
Denny McCarthy 38-34_72 E
Alex Noren 35-37_72 E
Cameron Percy 36-36_72 E
Lucas Glover 37-35_72 E
Will Gordon 38-34_72 E
Anirban Lahiri 36-36_72 E
Sung Kang 37-35_72 E
Erik van Rooyen 37-35_72 E
Matthew NeSmith 35-37_72 E
Talor Gooch 35-38_73 +1
Tim Herron 36-37_73 +1
Sepp Straka 38-35_73 +1
Danny Willett 34-39_73 +1
Nick Taylor 39-34_73 +1
Patrick Rodgers 39-34_73 +1
Doc Redman 39-34_73 +1
Will Zalatoris 37-36_73 +1
Danny Lee 34-39_73 +1
Keith Mitchell 38-35_73 +1
Kevin Kisner 37-36_73 +1
Harris English 38-35_73 +1
Henrik Stenson 37-36_73 +1
Patrick Reed 36-37_73 +1
Paul Goydos 37-36_73 +1
Bo Hoag 36-38_74 +2
Brian Stuard 39-35_74 +2
Jason Dufner 37-37_74 +2
Marc Leishman 36-38_74 +2
Charles Howell III 38-36_74 +2
Chez Reavie 36-38_74 +2
Tom Hoge 37-37_74 +2
John Huh 35-39_74 +2
Wyndham Clark 39-35_74 +2
Joel Dahmen 38-36_74 +2
Branden Grace 36-38_74 +2
Brendon Todd 38-36_74 +2
Billy Horschel 37-37_74 +2
C.T. Pan 38-36_74 +2
Zach Johnson 40-34_74 +2
Russell Knox 38-36_74 +2
Jim Herman 37-38_75 +3
Austin Cook 37-38_75 +3
Brandt Snedeker 36-39_75 +3
Aaron Wise 36-39_75 +3
Hideki Matsuyama 40-35_75 +3
Pat Perez 39-36_75 +3
Shane Lowry 37-38_75 +3
Kristoffer Ventura 39-36_75 +3
Jazz Janewattananond 39-36_75 +3
Robby Shelton 35-41_76 +4
Kyle Stanley 38-38_76 +4
Matt Every 39-37_76 +4
Patton Kizzire 39-37_76 +4
Cameron Davis 38-38_76 +4
Kramer Hickok 40-36_76 +4
Matthias Schmid 36-40_76 +4
Charl Schwartzel 40-36_76 +4
Matt Jones 37-39_76 +4
J.T. Poston 37-39_76 +4
Rickie Fowler 39-37_76 +4
Sam Burns 36-41_77 +5
Cameron Champ 39-38_77 +5
Tyrrell Hatton 38-39_77 +5
Robert Streb 40-38_78 +6
Hudson Swafford 39-39_78 +6
Brian Gay 37-41_78 +6
Francesco Molinari 40-38_78 +6
Rod Perry 38-40_78 +6
Tyler McCumber 40-39_79 +7
Adam Hadwin 38-41_79 +7
Graeme McDowell 41-38_79 +7
Dylan Frittelli 42-37_79 +7
Robert Gamez 39-40_79 +7
Camilo Villegas 41-40_81 +9
John Augenstein 39-44_83 +11
Kamaiu Johnson 43-41_84 +12
