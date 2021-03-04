Trending:
Sports News

PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 6:48 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
First Round

Rory McIlroy 31-35_66

Corey Conners 35-31_66

Bryson DeChambeau 33-34_67

Jason Kokrak 33-35_68

Byeong Hun An 33-35_68

Sebastián Muñoz 33-35_68

Victor Perez 32-37_69

Martin Laird 35-34_69

Lanto Griffin 35-34_69

Lee Westwood 36-33_69

Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-35_69

Viktor Hovland 35-34_69

Sungjae Im 35-34_69

Keegan Bradley 35-34_69

Andrew Putnam 36-34_70

Jordan Spieth 36-34_70

Cameron Tringale 33-37_70

Tommy Fleetwood 36-34_70

Peter Malnati 35-35_70

Matt Wallace 37-33_70

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-35_70

Rory Sabbatini 36-34_70

Paul Casey 35-35_70

Ian Poulter 37-33_70

Adam Long 34-36_70

Max Homa 35-35_70

Jason Day 36-34_70

Padraig Harrington 36-34_70

Luke List 35-36_71

Emiliano Grillo 34-37_71

Henrik Norlander 36-35_71

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-34_71

Maverick McNealy 34-37_71

Brendan Steele 36-35_71

Justin Rose 33-38_71

Chris Kirk 38-33_71

Mark Hubbard 38-33_71

Charley Hoffman 36-35_71

Doug Ghim 35-36_71

Richy Werenski 35-36_71

Kevin Na 36-35_71

Robert MacIntyre 36-35_71

Bernd Wiesberger 36-36_72

Harold Varner III 35-37_72

Steve Stricker 36-36_72

Tyler Duncan 37-35_72

Denny McCarthy 38-34_72

Alex Noren 35-37_72

Cameron Percy 36-36_72

Lucas Glover 37-35_72

Will Gordon 38-34_72

Anirban Lahiri 36-36_72

Sung Kang 37-35_72

Erik van Rooyen 37-35_72

Matthew NeSmith 35-37_72

Talor Gooch 35-38_73

Tim Herron 36-37_73

Sepp Straka 38-35_73

Danny Willett 34-39_73

Nick Taylor 39-34_73

Patrick Rodgers 39-34_73

Doc Redman 39-34_73

Will Zalatoris 37-36_73

Danny Lee 34-39_73

Keith Mitchell 38-35_73

Kevin Kisner 37-36_73

Harris English 38-35_73

Henrik Stenson 37-36_73

Patrick Reed 36-37_73

Paul Goydos 37-36_73

Bo Hoag 36-38_74

Brian Stuard 39-35_74

Jason Dufner 37-37_74

Marc Leishman 36-38_74

Charles Howell III 38-36_74

Chez Reavie 36-38_74

Tom Hoge 37-37_74

John Huh 35-39_74

Wyndham Clark 39-35_74

Joel Dahmen 38-36_74

Branden Grace 36-38_74

Brendon Todd 38-36_74

Billy Horschel 37-37_74

C.T. Pan 38-36_74

Zach Johnson 40-34_74

Russell Knox 38-36_74

Jim Herman 37-38_75

Austin Cook 37-38_75

Brandt Snedeker 36-39_75

Aaron Wise 36-39_75

Hideki Matsuyama 40-35_75

Pat Perez 39-36_75

Shane Lowry 37-38_75

Kristoffer Ventura 39-36_75

Jazz Janewattananond 39-36_75

Robby Shelton 35-41_76

Kyle Stanley 38-38_76

Matt Every 39-37_76

Patton Kizzire 39-37_76

Cameron Davis 38-38_76

Kramer Hickok 40-36_76

Matthias Schmid 36-40_76

Charl Schwartzel 40-36_76

Matt Jones 37-39_76

J.T. Poston 37-39_76

Rickie Fowler 39-37_76

Sam Burns 36-41_77

Cameron Champ 39-38_77

Tyrrell Hatton 38-39_77

Robert Streb 40-38_78

Hudson Swafford 39-39_78

Brian Gay 37-41_78

Francesco Molinari 40-38_78

Rod Perry 38-40_78

Tyler McCumber 40-39_79

Adam Hadwin 38-41_79

Graeme McDowell 41-38_79

Dylan Frittelli 42-37_79

Robert Gamez 39-40_79

Camilo Villegas 41-40_81

John Augenstein 39-44_83

Kamaiu Johnson 43-41_84

