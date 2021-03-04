PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
|First Round
Rory McIlroy 31-35_66
Corey Conners 35-31_66
Bryson DeChambeau 33-34_67
Jason Kokrak 33-35_68
Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.
Byeong Hun An 33-35_68
Sebastián Muñoz 33-35_68
Victor Perez 32-37_69
Martin Laird 35-34_69
Lanto Griffin 35-34_69
Lee Westwood 36-33_69
Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-35_69
Viktor Hovland 35-34_69
Sungjae Im 35-34_69
Keegan Bradley 35-34_69
Andrew Putnam 36-34_70
Jordan Spieth 36-34_70
Cameron Tringale 33-37_70
Tommy Fleetwood 36-34_70
Peter Malnati 35-35_70
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Matt Wallace 37-33_70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-35_70
Rory Sabbatini 36-34_70
Paul Casey 35-35_70
Ian Poulter 37-33_70
Adam Long 34-36_70
Max Homa 35-35_70
Jason Day 36-34_70
Padraig Harrington 36-34_70
Luke List 35-36_71
Emiliano Grillo 34-37_71
Henrik Norlander 36-35_71
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 37-34_71
Maverick McNealy 34-37_71
Brendan Steele 36-35_71
Justin Rose 33-38_71
Chris Kirk 38-33_71
Mark Hubbard 38-33_71
Charley Hoffman 36-35_71
Doug Ghim 35-36_71
Richy Werenski 35-36_71
Kevin Na 36-35_71
Robert MacIntyre 36-35_71
Bernd Wiesberger 36-36_72
Harold Varner III 35-37_72
Steve Stricker 36-36_72
Tyler Duncan 37-35_72
Denny McCarthy 38-34_72
Alex Noren 35-37_72
Cameron Percy 36-36_72
Lucas Glover 37-35_72
Will Gordon 38-34_72
Anirban Lahiri 36-36_72
Sung Kang 37-35_72
Erik van Rooyen 37-35_72
Matthew NeSmith 35-37_72
Talor Gooch 35-38_73
Tim Herron 36-37_73
Sepp Straka 38-35_73
Danny Willett 34-39_73
Nick Taylor 39-34_73
Patrick Rodgers 39-34_73
Doc Redman 39-34_73
Will Zalatoris 37-36_73
Danny Lee 34-39_73
Keith Mitchell 38-35_73
Kevin Kisner 37-36_73
Harris English 38-35_73
Henrik Stenson 37-36_73
Patrick Reed 36-37_73
Paul Goydos 37-36_73
Bo Hoag 36-38_74
Brian Stuard 39-35_74
Jason Dufner 37-37_74
Marc Leishman 36-38_74
Charles Howell III 38-36_74
Chez Reavie 36-38_74
Tom Hoge 37-37_74
John Huh 35-39_74
Wyndham Clark 39-35_74
Joel Dahmen 38-36_74
Branden Grace 36-38_74
Brendon Todd 38-36_74
Billy Horschel 37-37_74
C.T. Pan 38-36_74
Zach Johnson 40-34_74
Russell Knox 38-36_74
Jim Herman 37-38_75
Austin Cook 37-38_75
Brandt Snedeker 36-39_75
Aaron Wise 36-39_75
Hideki Matsuyama 40-35_75
Pat Perez 39-36_75
Shane Lowry 37-38_75
Kristoffer Ventura 39-36_75
Jazz Janewattananond 39-36_75
Robby Shelton 35-41_76
Kyle Stanley 38-38_76
Matt Every 39-37_76
Patton Kizzire 39-37_76
Cameron Davis 38-38_76
Kramer Hickok 40-36_76
Matthias Schmid 36-40_76
Charl Schwartzel 40-36_76
Matt Jones 37-39_76
J.T. Poston 37-39_76
Rickie Fowler 39-37_76
Sam Burns 36-41_77
Cameron Champ 39-38_77
Tyrrell Hatton 38-39_77
Robert Streb 40-38_78
Hudson Swafford 39-39_78
Brian Gay 37-41_78
Francesco Molinari 40-38_78
Rod Perry 38-40_78
Tyler McCumber 40-39_79
Adam Hadwin 38-41_79
Graeme McDowell 41-38_79
Dylan Frittelli 42-37_79
Robert Gamez 39-40_79
Camilo Villegas 41-40_81
John Augenstein 39-44_83
Kamaiu Johnson 43-41_84
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments