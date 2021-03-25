PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Corales Golf Course
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
|First Round
Stephan Jaeger 31-35_66 -6
Joel Dahmen 34-33_67 -5
Andrew Yun 32-35_67 -5
Nate Lashley 31-37_68 -4
Adam Schenk 33-35_68 -4
Justin Suh 33-35_68 -4
Sam Ryder 33-35_68 -4
Rafael Campos 35-33_68 -4
Mark Anderson 35-33_68 -4
Charley Hoffman 35-34_69 -3
Tyler Duncan 33-36_69 -3
Padraig Harrington 32-37_69 -3
Fabián Gómez 31-38_69 -3
Thomas Pieters 32-37_69 -3
Fabrizio Zanotti 35-34_69 -3
Joseph Bramlett 35-34_69 -3
Jonathan Byrd 33-36_69 -3
Sebastian Cappelen 34-35_69 -3
J.J. Spaun 34-36_70 -2
Roberto Castro 32-38_70 -2
Chesson Hadley 34-36_70 -2
Tom Lewis 35-35_70 -2
Danny Willett 36-34_70 -2
Hudson Swafford 33-37_70 -2
Aaron Baddeley 34-36_70 -2
Sangmoon Bae 36-34_70 -2
Peter Uihlein 34-36_70 -2
Rhein Gibson 36-34_70 -2
Wes Roach 35-35_70 -2
Bronson Burgoon 35-35_70 -2
Alex Cejka 35-35_70 -2
D.J. Trahan 34-36_70 -2
Graeme McDowell 35-35_70 -2
Charles Howell III 35-35_70 -2
Brice Garnett 34-36_70 -2
Emiliano Grillo 34-36_70 -2
Thomas Detry 36-34_70 -2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-36_71 -1
Tim Wilkinson 36-35_71 -1
Brian Stuard 34-37_71 -1
Parker McLachlin 34-37_71 -1
Beau Hossler 35-36_71 -1
Martin Trainer 34-37_71 -1
Retief Goosen 35-36_71 -1
Bo Van Pelt 33-38_71 -1
Ben Martin 36-35_71 -1
Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71 -1
Grayson Murray 34-37_71 -1
Luke Donald 34-37_71 -1
Johnson Wagner 33-38_71 -1
Vincent Whaley 36-35_71 -1
Taylor Pendrith 33-38_71 -1
Roger Sloan 35-36_71 -1
Ben Taylor 36-35_71 -1
Sepp Straka 35-37_72 E
Pat Perez 33-39_72 E
Tyler McCumber 37-35_72 E
Will Gordon 34-38_72 E
Richard S. Johnson 36-36_72 E
J.J. Henry 37-35_72 E
Robert Garrigus 35-37_72 E
David Hearn 33-39_72 E
Troy Merritt 32-40_72 E
Ryan Blaum 36-36_72 E
Seamus Power 36-36_72 E
Ricky Barnes 35-37_72 E
Brandon Wu 34-38_72 E
Greyson Sigg 35-37_72 E
Hank Lebioda 37-35_72 E
Eric Cole 33-39_72 E
Lee Hodges 34-38_72 E
Brandon Hagy 38-35_73 +1
Luke List 35-38_73 +1
Jhonattan Vegas 37-36_73 +1
Robby Shelton 37-36_73 +1
George McNeill 35-38_73 +1
Michael Gellerman 36-37_73 +1
Ryan Brehm 37-36_73 +1
Hiram Silfa 36-37_73 +1
MJ Daffue 38-35_73 +1
Juan Jose Guerra 36-37_73 +1
John Senden 35-38_73 +1
David Lingmerth 36-37_73 +1
K.J. Choi 36-37_73 +1
Bill Haas 33-40_73 +1
Josh Teater 36-37_73 +1
Michael Gligic 37-36_73 +1
Chase Seiffert 34-39_73 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-37_73 +1
Alex Smalley 35-38_73 +1
Shawn Stefani 34-40_74 +2
John Merrick 36-38_74 +2
J.B. Holmes 37-37_74 +2
Nick Watney 38-36_74 +2
Chris Wiatr 37-37_74 +2
Alex Beach 37-37_74 +2
Xinjun Zhang 35-39_74 +2
Scott Brown 39-35_74 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 34-40_74 +2
Nelson Ledesma 36-38_74 +2
Andy Ogletree 34-40_74 +2
Greg Chalmers 37-38_75 +3
Cledy Cordoba 34-41_75 +3
Lucas Herbert 37-38_75 +3
Paul Barjon 31-44_75 +3
Matt Every 37-38_75 +3
Scott Harrington 37-38_75 +3
Camilo Villegas 38-37_75 +3
Rob Oppenheim 38-37_75 +3
Omar Uresti 36-39_75 +3
Dicky Pride 36-39_75 +3
John Rollins 39-37_76 +4
Davis Love III 36-40_76 +4
Zack Sucher 38-38_76 +4
Arjun Atwal 38-38_76 +4
Daniel Chopra 38-38_76 +4
Michael Kim 35-41_76 +4
Satoshi Kodaira 38-38_76 +4
Kelly Kraft 38-38_76 +4
Kris Ventura 38-38_76 +4
Willy Pumarol 38-38_76 +4
Dominic Bozzelli 36-41_77 +5
Chris Baker 38-39_77 +5
Ted Purdy 36-41_77 +5
Vaughn Taylor 37-41_78 +6
Carl Pettersson 38-40_78 +6
Manuel Relancio 36-42_78 +6
Miguel Angel Jiménez 39-40_79 +7
Brendon de Jonge 38-41_79 +7
Rhadames Pena 38-41_79 +7
Justin McCarraher 37-42_79 +7
Hunter Mahan 41-39_80 +8
Comments