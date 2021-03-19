PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At PGA National Champions Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
|Second Round
Aaron Wise 64-64_128 -12
Brandon Hagy 69-62_131 -9
Matt Jones 61-70_131 -9
Sam Ryder 69-63_132 -8
Denny McCarthy 68-65_133 -7
Scott Harrington 66-67_133 -7
Shane Lowry 67-66_133 -7
Russell Henley 64-69_133 -7
Camilo Villegas 69-65_134 -6
Stewart Cink 71-64_135 -5
Brice Garnett 71-64_135 -5
Harry Higgs 68-67_135 -5
Cameron Tringale 67-68_135 -5
Zach Johnson 67-68_135 -5
Robert Streb 69-66_135 -5
Will Gordon 67-69_136 -4
Kevin Streelman 69-67_136 -4
Sungjae Im 68-68_136 -4
J.B. Holmes 69-67_136 -4
Adam Scott 69-67_136 -4
Joaquin Niemann 69-67_136 -4
Jason Dufner 68-68_136 -4
Kevin Chappell 66-70_136 -4
Harold Varner III 71-65_136 -4
Cameron Davis 66-71_137 -3
Michael Thompson 71-66_137 -3
Steve Stricker 66-71_137 -3
Adam Hadwin 72-65_137 -3
Jimmy Walker 69-68_137 -3
Lucas Glover 71-66_137 -3
Adam Schenk 72-66_138 -2
Keegan Bradley 69-69_138 -2
Keith Mitchell 69-69_138 -2
Rickie Fowler 70-68_138 -2
Brian Gay 71-67_138 -2
William McGirt 69-69_138 -2
Sepp Straka 68-70_138 -2
Chase Koepka 69-69_138 -2
John Huh 68-70_138 -2
Brendan Steele 73-65_138 -2
Matthew NeSmith 70-68_138 -2
Tyler McCumber 70-69_139 -1
Chris Kirk 68-71_139 -1
Bronson Burgoon 69-70_139 -1
Alex Noren 71-68_139 -1
Lucas Herbert 70-69_139 -1
Charl Schwartzel 70-69_139 -1
D.J. Trahan 68-71_139 -1
Phil Mickelson 71-68_139 -1
C.T. Pan 67-72_139 -1
Nate Lashley 68-71_139 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139 -1
Erik van Rooyen 70-70_140 E
Tom Lewis 74-66_140 E
Roger Sloan 71-69_140 E
Mackenzie Hughes 68-72_140 E
Vincent Whaley 73-67_140 E
Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141 +1
Stephen Stallings, Jr. 71-70_141 +1
Jim Herman 70-71_141 +1
Ryan Armour 70-71_141 +1
Pat Perez 72-69_141 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-71_141 +1
Talor Gooch 72-69_141 +1
Mark Hubbard 68-73_141 +1
Beau Hossler 71-70_141 +1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71_141 +1
Chase Seiffert 67-74_141 +1
|Failed to make the cut
Tyler Duncan 74-68_142 +2
Russell Knox 70-72_142 +2
Jim Furyk 70-72_142 +2
Troy Merritt 74-68_142 +2
Nick Taylor 72-70_142 +2
Byeong Hun An 72-70_142 +2
Wyndham Clark 70-72_142 +2
Xinjun Zhang 71-71_142 +2
Richy Werenski 69-73_142 +2
Anirban Lahiri 72-70_142 +2
Seung-Yul Noh 70-72_142 +2
Luke Donald 76-67_143 +3
Austin Cook 74-69_143 +3
Patton Kizzire 71-72_143 +3
David Hearn 73-70_143 +3
Henrik Norlander 71-72_143 +3
Matt Wallace 74-69_143 +3
Kelly Kraft 71-72_143 +3
Cameron Percy 69-74_143 +3
Patrick Rodgers 70-73_143 +3
Ian Poulter 71-72_143 +3
Ryan Moore 72-72_144 +4
Bo Hoag 71-73_144 +4
Rhein Gibson 74-70_144 +4
Adam Long 68-76_144 +4
Dylan Frittelli 75-69_144 +4
Michael Kim 74-70_144 +4
Luke List 75-69_144 +4
Kris Ventura 73-71_144 +4
Scott Stallings 74-71_145 +5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73_145 +5
Scott Brown 71-74_145 +5
Joseph Bramlett 66-79_145 +5
Rafael Campos 70-75_145 +5
K.J. Choi 73-72_145 +5
Doug Ghim 72-73_145 +5
Chez Reavie 70-75_145 +5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 75-71_146 +6
Maverick McNealy 76-70_146 +6
Tom Hoge 74-72_146 +6
Marcelo Rozo 77-69_146 +6
Zach Zaback 77-69_146 +6
Vaughn Taylor 77-70_147 +7
Robby Shelton 74-73_147 +7
Vijay Singh 74-73_147 +7
Chesson Hadley 74-73_147 +7
J.T. Poston 74-73_147 +7
Brandon Wu 74-73_147 +7
Lee Westwood 70-78_148 +8
Hudson Swafford 72-76_148 +8
Graeme McDowell 79-69_148 +8
Ryo Ishikawa 78-70_148 +8
Michael Gligic 72-76_148 +8
J.J. Spaun 74-75_149 +9
Alan Morin 75-74_149 +9
Sebastian Cappelen 75-74_149 +9
Hunter Mahan 77-72_149 +9
Hank Lebioda 75-74_149 +9
Erik Compton 70-79_149 +9
Padraig Harrington 72-78_150 +10
Jamie Lovemark 78-72_150 +10
Rob Oppenheim 75-75_150 +10
Brian Stuard 79-72_151 +11
Peter Malnati 75-76_151 +11
Bo Van Pelt 76-75_151 +11
Grayson Murray 76-75_151 +11
Andrew Landry 79-73_152 +12
Sung Kang 76-76_152 +12
Wesley Bryan 74-78_152 +12
Henrik Stenson 78-75_153 +13
Rory Sabbatini 79-74_153 +13
Martin Kaymer 77-76_153 +13
Martin Trainer 72-85_157 +17
Kamaiu Johnson 81-79_160 +20
