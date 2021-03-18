PGA Tour The Honda Classic Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At PGA National Champions Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
|First Round
Matt Jones 31-30_61 -9
Aaron Wise 32-32_64 -6
Russell Henley 31-33_64 -6
Scott Harrington 34-32_66 -4
Kevin Chappell 33-33_66 -4
Cameron Davis 31-35_66 -4
Steve Stricker 34-32_66 -4
Joseph Bramlett 35-31_66 -4
Cameron Tringale 31-36_67 -3
Shane Lowry 33-34_67 -3
Zach Johnson 32-35_67 -3
C.T. Pan 33-34_67 -3
Chase Seiffert 33-34_67 -3
Will Gordon 33-34_67 -3
John Huh 34-34_68 -2
D.J. Trahan 34-34_68 -2
Adam Long 34-34_68 -2
Jason Dufner 33-35_68 -2
Nate Lashley 33-35_68 -2
Mackenzie Hughes 31-37_68 -2
Mark Hubbard 35-33_68 -2
Chris Kirk 36-32_68 -2
Sungjae Im 35-33_68 -2
Sepp Straka 35-33_68 -2
Harry Higgs 34-34_68 -2
Denny McCarthy 33-35_68 -2
Camilo Villegas 34-35_69 -1
Cameron Percy 35-34_69 -1
Adam Scott 35-34_69 -1
Joaquin Niemann 35-34_69 -1
Richy Werenski 34-35_69 -1
Jimmy Walker 35-34_69 -1
Robert Streb 34-35_69 -1
Bronson Burgoon 35-34_69 -1
Sam Ryder 36-33_69 -1
Keegan Bradley 34-35_69 -1
Keith Mitchell 34-35_69 -1
Kevin Streelman 35-34_69 -1
J.B. Holmes 34-35_69 -1
William McGirt 36-33_69 -1
Brandon Hagy 33-36_69 -1
Chase Koepka 37-32_69 -1
Charl Schwartzel 37-33_70 E
Patrick Rodgers 32-38_70 E
Wyndham Clark 35-35_70 E
Jim Herman 33-37_70 E
Ryan Armour 33-37_70 E
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-34_70 E
Chez Reavie 35-35_70 E
Matthew NeSmith 32-38_70 E
Seung-Yul Noh 37-33_70 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-35_70 E
Erik Compton 35-35_70 E
Tyler McCumber 34-36_70 E
Erik van Rooyen 37-33_70 E
Lee Westwood 36-34_70 E
Russell Knox 34-36_70 E
Rickie Fowler 37-33_70 E
Jim Furyk 35-35_70 E
Satoshi Kodaira 33-37_70 E
Rafael Campos 35-35_70 E
Lucas Herbert 34-36_70 E
Kelly Kraft 33-38_71 +1
Xinjun Zhang 35-36_71 +1
Ian Poulter 33-38_71 +1
Phil Mickelson 38-33_71 +1
Beau Hossler 36-35_71 +1
Harold Varner III 36-35_71 +1
Jhonattan Vegas 35-36_71 +1
Lucas Glover 33-38_71 +1
Scott Brown 34-37_71 +1
Bo Hoag 34-37_71 +1
Stewart Cink 34-37_71 +1
Michael Thompson 35-36_71 +1
Brian Gay 34-37_71 +1
Patton Kizzire 32-39_71 +1
Brice Garnett 36-35_71 +1
Alex Noren 35-36_71 +1
Henrik Norlander 35-36_71 +1
Roger Sloan 36-35_71 +1
Stephen Stallings, Jr. 35-36_71 +1
Adam Hadwin 34-38_72 +2
Byeong Hun An 37-35_72 +2
Doug Ghim 36-36_72 +2
Martin Trainer 35-37_72 +2
Pat Perez 33-39_72 +2
Anirban Lahiri 35-37_72 +2
Talor Gooch 37-35_72 +2
Michael Gligic 36-36_72 +2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-36_72 +2
Ryan Moore 34-38_72 +2
Padraig Harrington 37-35_72 +2
Adam Schenk 34-38_72 +2
Hudson Swafford 34-38_72 +2
Nick Taylor 34-38_72 +2
K.J. Choi 36-37_73 +3
Brendan Steele 37-36_73 +3
Kris Ventura 36-37_73 +3
Vincent Whaley 37-36_73 +3
David Hearn 37-36_73 +3
Chesson Hadley 36-38_74 +4
J.T. Poston 33-41_74 +4
Wesley Bryan 37-37_74 +4
Michael Kim 34-40_74 +4
Brandon Wu 39-35_74 +4
Scott Stallings 38-36_74 +4
J.J. Spaun 39-35_74 +4
Rhein Gibson 39-35_74 +4
Tyler Duncan 37-37_74 +4
Austin Cook 37-37_74 +4
Troy Merritt 37-37_74 +4
Vijay Singh 38-36_74 +4
Robby Shelton 39-35_74 +4
Tom Hoge 37-37_74 +4
Tom Lewis 36-38_74 +4
Matt Wallace 36-38_74 +4
Dylan Frittelli 36-39_75 +5
Luke List 36-39_75 +5
Hank Lebioda 37-38_75 +5
Rob Oppenheim 38-37_75 +5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-37_75 +5
Peter Malnati 39-36_75 +5
Alan Morin 38-37_75 +5
Sebastian Cappelen 36-39_75 +5
Sung Kang 38-38_76 +6
Grayson Murray 41-35_76 +6
Luke Donald 35-41_76 +6
Maverick McNealy 33-43_76 +6
Bo Van Pelt 38-38_76 +6
Hunter Mahan 38-39_77 +7
Martin Kaymer 34-43_77 +7
Zach Zaback 36-41_77 +7
Vaughn Taylor 39-38_77 +7
Marcelo Rozo 38-39_77 +7
Ryo Ishikawa 38-40_78 +8
Henrik Stenson 39-39_78 +8
Jamie Lovemark 38-40_78 +8
Graeme McDowell 39-40_79 +9
Rory Sabbatini 37-42_79 +9
Andrew Landry 39-40_79 +9
Brian Stuard 35-44_79 +9
Kamaiu Johnson 40-41_81 +11
