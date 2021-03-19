On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 8:43 pm
Friday
At PGA National Champions Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
Second Round

Aaron Wise 64-64_128

Brandon Hagy 69-62_131

Matt Jones 61-70_131

Sam Ryder 69-63_132

Denny McCarthy 68-65_133

Scott Harrington 66-67_133

Shane Lowry 67-66_133

Russell Henley 64-69_133

Camilo Villegas 69-65_134

Stewart Cink 71-64_135

Brice Garnett 71-64_135

Harry Higgs 68-67_135

Cameron Tringale 67-68_135

Zach Johnson 67-68_135

Robert Streb 69-66_135

Will Gordon 67-69_136

Kevin Streelman 69-67_136

Sungjae Im 68-68_136

J.B. Holmes 69-67_136

Adam Scott 69-67_136

Joaquin Niemann 69-67_136

Jason Dufner 68-68_136

Kevin Chappell 66-70_136

Harold Varner III 71-65_136

Cameron Davis 66-71_137

Michael Thompson 71-66_137

Steve Stricker 66-71_137

Adam Hadwin 72-65_137

Jimmy Walker 69-68_137

Lucas Glover 71-66_137

Adam Schenk 72-66_138

Keegan Bradley 69-69_138

Keith Mitchell 69-69_138

Rickie Fowler 70-68_138

Brian Gay 71-67_138

William McGirt 69-69_138

Sepp Straka 68-70_138

Chase Koepka 69-69_138

John Huh 68-70_138

Brendan Steele 73-65_138

Matthew NeSmith 70-68_138

Tyler McCumber 70-69_139

Chris Kirk 68-71_139

Bronson Burgoon 69-70_139

Alex Noren 71-68_139

Lucas Herbert 70-69_139

Charl Schwartzel 70-69_139

D.J. Trahan 68-71_139

Phil Mickelson 71-68_139

C.T. Pan 67-72_139

Nate Lashley 68-71_139

Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139

Erik van Rooyen 70-70_140

Tom Lewis 74-66_140

Roger Sloan 71-69_140

Mackenzie Hughes 68-72_140

Vincent Whaley 73-67_140

Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141

Stephen Stallings, Jr. 71-70_141

Jim Herman 70-71_141

Ryan Armour 70-71_141

Pat Perez 72-69_141

Ted Potter, Jr. 70-71_141

Talor Gooch 72-69_141

Mark Hubbard 68-73_141

Beau Hossler 71-70_141

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71_141

Chase Seiffert 67-74_141

Failed to make the cut

Tyler Duncan 74-68_142

Russell Knox 70-72_142

Jim Furyk 70-72_142

Troy Merritt 74-68_142

Nick Taylor 72-70_142

Byeong Hun An 72-70_142

Wyndham Clark 70-72_142

Xinjun Zhang 71-71_142

Richy Werenski 69-73_142

Anirban Lahiri 72-70_142

Seung-Yul Noh 70-72_142

Luke Donald 76-67_143

Austin Cook 74-69_143

Patton Kizzire 71-72_143

David Hearn 73-70_143

Henrik Norlander 71-72_143

Matt Wallace 74-69_143

Kelly Kraft 71-72_143

Cameron Percy 69-74_143

Patrick Rodgers 70-73_143

Ian Poulter 71-72_143

Ryan Moore 72-72_144

Bo Hoag 71-73_144

Rhein Gibson 74-70_144

Adam Long 68-76_144

Dylan Frittelli 75-69_144

Michael Kim 74-70_144

Luke List 75-69_144

Kris Ventura 73-71_144

Scott Stallings 74-71_145

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73_145

Scott Brown 71-74_145

Joseph Bramlett 66-79_145

Rafael Campos 70-75_145

K.J. Choi 73-72_145

Doug Ghim 72-73_145

Chez Reavie 70-75_145

Rafa Cabrera Bello 75-71_146

Maverick McNealy 76-70_146

Tom Hoge 74-72_146

Marcelo Rozo 77-69_146

Zach Zaback 77-69_146

Vaughn Taylor 77-70_147

Robby Shelton 74-73_147

Vijay Singh 74-73_147

Chesson Hadley 74-73_147

J.T. Poston 74-73_147

Brandon Wu 74-73_147

Lee Westwood 70-78_148

Hudson Swafford 72-76_148

Graeme McDowell 79-69_148

Ryo Ishikawa 78-70_148

Michael Gligic 72-76_148

J.J. Spaun 74-75_149

Alan Morin 75-74_149

Sebastian Cappelen 75-74_149

Hunter Mahan 77-72_149

Hank Lebioda 75-74_149

Erik Compton 70-79_149

Padraig Harrington 72-78_150

Jamie Lovemark 78-72_150

Rob Oppenheim 75-75_150

Brian Stuard 79-72_151

Peter Malnati 75-76_151

Bo Van Pelt 76-75_151

Grayson Murray 76-75_151

Andrew Landry 79-73_152

Sung Kang 76-76_152

Wesley Bryan 74-78_152

Henrik Stenson 78-75_153

Rory Sabbatini 79-74_153

Martin Kaymer 77-76_153

Martin Trainer 72-85_157

Kamaiu Johnson 81-79_160

