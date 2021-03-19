PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At PGA National Champions Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
|Second Round
Aaron Wise 64-64_128
Brandon Hagy 69-62_131
Matt Jones 61-70_131
Sam Ryder 69-63_132
Denny McCarthy 68-65_133
Scott Harrington 66-67_133
Shane Lowry 67-66_133
Russell Henley 64-69_133
Camilo Villegas 69-65_134
Stewart Cink 71-64_135
Brice Garnett 71-64_135
Harry Higgs 68-67_135
Cameron Tringale 67-68_135
Zach Johnson 67-68_135
Robert Streb 69-66_135
Will Gordon 67-69_136
Kevin Streelman 69-67_136
Sungjae Im 68-68_136
J.B. Holmes 69-67_136
Adam Scott 69-67_136
Joaquin Niemann 69-67_136
Jason Dufner 68-68_136
Kevin Chappell 66-70_136
Harold Varner III 71-65_136
Cameron Davis 66-71_137
Michael Thompson 71-66_137
Steve Stricker 66-71_137
Adam Hadwin 72-65_137
Jimmy Walker 69-68_137
Lucas Glover 71-66_137
Adam Schenk 72-66_138
Keegan Bradley 69-69_138
Keith Mitchell 69-69_138
Rickie Fowler 70-68_138
Brian Gay 71-67_138
William McGirt 69-69_138
Sepp Straka 68-70_138
Chase Koepka 69-69_138
John Huh 68-70_138
Brendan Steele 73-65_138
Matthew NeSmith 70-68_138
Tyler McCumber 70-69_139
Chris Kirk 68-71_139
Bronson Burgoon 69-70_139
Alex Noren 71-68_139
Lucas Herbert 70-69_139
Charl Schwartzel 70-69_139
D.J. Trahan 68-71_139
Phil Mickelson 71-68_139
C.T. Pan 67-72_139
Nate Lashley 68-71_139
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68_139
Erik van Rooyen 70-70_140
Tom Lewis 74-66_140
Roger Sloan 71-69_140
Mackenzie Hughes 68-72_140
Vincent Whaley 73-67_140
Satoshi Kodaira 70-71_141
Stephen Stallings, Jr. 71-70_141
Jim Herman 70-71_141
Ryan Armour 70-71_141
Pat Perez 72-69_141
Ted Potter, Jr. 70-71_141
Talor Gooch 72-69_141
Mark Hubbard 68-73_141
Beau Hossler 71-70_141
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-71_141
Chase Seiffert 67-74_141
|Failed to make the cut
Tyler Duncan 74-68_142
Russell Knox 70-72_142
Jim Furyk 70-72_142
Troy Merritt 74-68_142
Nick Taylor 72-70_142
Byeong Hun An 72-70_142
Wyndham Clark 70-72_142
Xinjun Zhang 71-71_142
Richy Werenski 69-73_142
Anirban Lahiri 72-70_142
Seung-Yul Noh 70-72_142
Luke Donald 76-67_143
Austin Cook 74-69_143
Patton Kizzire 71-72_143
David Hearn 73-70_143
Henrik Norlander 71-72_143
Matt Wallace 74-69_143
Kelly Kraft 71-72_143
Cameron Percy 69-74_143
Patrick Rodgers 70-73_143
Ian Poulter 71-72_143
Ryan Moore 72-72_144
Bo Hoag 71-73_144
Rhein Gibson 74-70_144
Adam Long 68-76_144
Dylan Frittelli 75-69_144
Michael Kim 74-70_144
Luke List 75-69_144
Kris Ventura 73-71_144
Scott Stallings 74-71_145
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-73_145
Scott Brown 71-74_145
Joseph Bramlett 66-79_145
Rafael Campos 70-75_145
K.J. Choi 73-72_145
Doug Ghim 72-73_145
Chez Reavie 70-75_145
Rafa Cabrera Bello 75-71_146
Maverick McNealy 76-70_146
Tom Hoge 74-72_146
Marcelo Rozo 77-69_146
Zach Zaback 77-69_146
Vaughn Taylor 77-70_147
Robby Shelton 74-73_147
Vijay Singh 74-73_147
Chesson Hadley 74-73_147
J.T. Poston 74-73_147
Brandon Wu 74-73_147
Lee Westwood 70-78_148
Hudson Swafford 72-76_148
Graeme McDowell 79-69_148
Ryo Ishikawa 78-70_148
Michael Gligic 72-76_148
J.J. Spaun 74-75_149
Alan Morin 75-74_149
Sebastian Cappelen 75-74_149
Hunter Mahan 77-72_149
Hank Lebioda 75-74_149
Erik Compton 70-79_149
Padraig Harrington 72-78_150
Jamie Lovemark 78-72_150
Rob Oppenheim 75-75_150
Brian Stuard 79-72_151
Peter Malnati 75-76_151
Bo Van Pelt 76-75_151
Grayson Murray 76-75_151
Andrew Landry 79-73_152
Sung Kang 76-76_152
Wesley Bryan 74-78_152
Henrik Stenson 78-75_153
Rory Sabbatini 79-74_153
Martin Kaymer 77-76_153
Martin Trainer 72-85_157
Kamaiu Johnson 81-79_160
