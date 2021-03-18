PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At PGA National Champions Course
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
|First Round
Matt Jones 31-30_61
Aaron Wise 32-32_64
Russell Henley 31-33_64
Scott Harrington 34-32_66
Kevin Chappell 33-33_66
Cameron Davis 31-35_66
Steve Stricker 34-32_66
Joseph Bramlett 35-31_66
Cameron Tringale 31-36_67
Shane Lowry 33-34_67
Zach Johnson 32-35_67
C.T. Pan 33-34_67
Chase Seiffert 33-34_67
Will Gordon 33-34_67
John Huh 34-34_68
D.J. Trahan 34-34_68
Adam Long 34-34_68
Jason Dufner 33-35_68
Nate Lashley 33-35_68
Mackenzie Hughes 31-37_68
Mark Hubbard 35-33_68
Chris Kirk 36-32_68
Sungjae Im 35-33_68
Sepp Straka 35-33_68
Harry Higgs 34-34_68
Denny McCarthy 33-35_68
Camilo Villegas 34-35_69
Cameron Percy 35-34_69
Adam Scott 35-34_69
Joaquin Niemann 35-34_69
Richy Werenski 34-35_69
Jimmy Walker 35-34_69
Robert Streb 34-35_69
Bronson Burgoon 35-34_69
Sam Ryder 36-33_69
Keegan Bradley 34-35_69
Keith Mitchell 34-35_69
Kevin Streelman 35-34_69
J.B. Holmes 34-35_69
William McGirt 36-33_69
Brandon Hagy 33-36_69
Chase Koepka 37-32_69
Charl Schwartzel 37-33_70
Patrick Rodgers 32-38_70
Wyndham Clark 35-35_70
Jim Herman 33-37_70
Ryan Armour 33-37_70
Ted Potter, Jr. 36-34_70
Chez Reavie 35-35_70
Matthew NeSmith 32-38_70
Seung-Yul Noh 37-33_70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-35_70
Erik Compton 35-35_70
Tyler McCumber 34-36_70
Erik van Rooyen 37-33_70
Lee Westwood 36-34_70
Russell Knox 34-36_70
Rickie Fowler 37-33_70
Jim Furyk 35-35_70
Satoshi Kodaira 33-37_70
Rafael Campos 35-35_70
Lucas Herbert 34-36_70
Kelly Kraft 33-38_71
Xinjun Zhang 35-36_71
Ian Poulter 33-38_71
Phil Mickelson 38-33_71
Beau Hossler 36-35_71
Harold Varner III 36-35_71
Jhonattan Vegas 35-36_71
Lucas Glover 33-38_71
Scott Brown 34-37_71
Bo Hoag 34-37_71
Stewart Cink 34-37_71
Michael Thompson 35-36_71
Brian Gay 34-37_71
Patton Kizzire 32-39_71
Brice Garnett 36-35_71
Alex Noren 35-36_71
Henrik Norlander 35-36_71
Roger Sloan 36-35_71
Stephen Stallings, Jr. 35-36_71
Adam Hadwin 34-38_72
Byeong Hun An 37-35_72
Doug Ghim 36-36_72
Martin Trainer 35-37_72
Pat Perez 33-39_72
Anirban Lahiri 35-37_72
Talor Gooch 37-35_72
Michael Gligic 36-36_72
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-36_72
Ryan Moore 34-38_72
Padraig Harrington 37-35_72
Adam Schenk 34-38_72
Hudson Swafford 34-38_72
Nick Taylor 34-38_72
K.J. Choi 36-37_73
Brendan Steele 37-36_73
Kris Ventura 36-37_73
Vincent Whaley 37-36_73
David Hearn 37-36_73
Chesson Hadley 36-38_74
J.T. Poston 33-41_74
Wesley Bryan 37-37_74
Michael Kim 34-40_74
Brandon Wu 39-35_74
Scott Stallings 38-36_74
J.J. Spaun 39-35_74
Rhein Gibson 39-35_74
Tyler Duncan 37-37_74
Austin Cook 37-37_74
Troy Merritt 37-37_74
Vijay Singh 38-36_74
Robby Shelton 39-35_74
Tom Hoge 37-37_74
Tom Lewis 36-38_74
Matt Wallace 36-38_74
Dylan Frittelli 36-39_75
Luke List 36-39_75
Hank Lebioda 37-38_75
Rob Oppenheim 38-37_75
Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-37_75
Peter Malnati 39-36_75
Alan Morin 38-37_75
Sebastian Cappelen 36-39_75
Sung Kang 38-38_76
Grayson Murray 41-35_76
Luke Donald 35-41_76
Maverick McNealy 33-43_76
Bo Van Pelt 38-38_76
Hunter Mahan 38-39_77
Martin Kaymer 34-43_77
Zach Zaback 36-41_77
Vaughn Taylor 39-38_77
Marcelo Rozo 38-39_77
Ryo Ishikawa 38-40_78
Henrik Stenson 39-39_78
Jamie Lovemark 38-40_78
Graeme McDowell 39-40_79
Rory Sabbatini 37-42_79
Andrew Landry 39-40_79
Brian Stuard 35-44_79
Kamaiu Johnson 40-41_81
