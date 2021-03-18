Trending:
PGA Tour The Honda Classic Scores

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 8:28 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At PGA National Champions Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,048; Par: 72
First Round

Matt Jones 31-30_61

Aaron Wise 32-32_64

Russell Henley 31-33_64

Scott Harrington 34-32_66

Kevin Chappell 33-33_66

Cameron Davis 31-35_66

Steve Stricker 34-32_66

Joseph Bramlett 35-31_66

Cameron Tringale 31-36_67

Shane Lowry 33-34_67

Zach Johnson 32-35_67

C.T. Pan 33-34_67

Chase Seiffert 33-34_67

Will Gordon 33-34_67

John Huh 34-34_68

D.J. Trahan 34-34_68

Adam Long 34-34_68

Jason Dufner 33-35_68

Nate Lashley 33-35_68

Mackenzie Hughes 31-37_68

Mark Hubbard 35-33_68

Chris Kirk 36-32_68

Sungjae Im 35-33_68

Sepp Straka 35-33_68

Harry Higgs 34-34_68

Denny McCarthy 33-35_68

Camilo Villegas 34-35_69

Cameron Percy 35-34_69

Adam Scott 35-34_69

Joaquin Niemann 35-34_69

Richy Werenski 34-35_69

Jimmy Walker 35-34_69

Robert Streb 34-35_69

Bronson Burgoon 35-34_69

Sam Ryder 36-33_69

Keegan Bradley 34-35_69

Keith Mitchell 34-35_69

Kevin Streelman 35-34_69

J.B. Holmes 34-35_69

William McGirt 36-33_69

Brandon Hagy 33-36_69

Chase Koepka 37-32_69

Charl Schwartzel 37-33_70

Patrick Rodgers 32-38_70

Wyndham Clark 35-35_70

Jim Herman 33-37_70

Ryan Armour 33-37_70

Ted Potter, Jr. 36-34_70

Chez Reavie 35-35_70

Matthew NeSmith 32-38_70

Seung-Yul Noh 37-33_70

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-35_70

Erik Compton 35-35_70

Tyler McCumber 34-36_70

Erik van Rooyen 37-33_70

Lee Westwood 36-34_70

Russell Knox 34-36_70

Rickie Fowler 37-33_70

Jim Furyk 35-35_70

Satoshi Kodaira 33-37_70

Rafael Campos 35-35_70

Lucas Herbert 34-36_70

Kelly Kraft 33-38_71

Xinjun Zhang 35-36_71

Ian Poulter 33-38_71

Phil Mickelson 38-33_71

Beau Hossler 36-35_71

Harold Varner III 36-35_71

Jhonattan Vegas 35-36_71

Lucas Glover 33-38_71

Scott Brown 34-37_71

Bo Hoag 34-37_71

Stewart Cink 34-37_71

Michael Thompson 35-36_71

Brian Gay 34-37_71

Patton Kizzire 32-39_71

Brice Garnett 36-35_71

Alex Noren 35-36_71

Henrik Norlander 35-36_71

Roger Sloan 36-35_71

Stephen Stallings, Jr. 35-36_71

Adam Hadwin 34-38_72

Byeong Hun An 37-35_72

Doug Ghim 36-36_72

Martin Trainer 35-37_72

Pat Perez 33-39_72

Anirban Lahiri 35-37_72

Talor Gooch 37-35_72

Michael Gligic 36-36_72

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 36-36_72

Ryan Moore 34-38_72

Padraig Harrington 37-35_72

Adam Schenk 34-38_72

Hudson Swafford 34-38_72

Nick Taylor 34-38_72

K.J. Choi 36-37_73

Brendan Steele 37-36_73

Kris Ventura 36-37_73

Vincent Whaley 37-36_73

David Hearn 37-36_73

Chesson Hadley 36-38_74

J.T. Poston 33-41_74

Wesley Bryan 37-37_74

Michael Kim 34-40_74

Brandon Wu 39-35_74

Scott Stallings 38-36_74

J.J. Spaun 39-35_74

Rhein Gibson 39-35_74

Tyler Duncan 37-37_74

Austin Cook 37-37_74

Troy Merritt 37-37_74

Vijay Singh 38-36_74

Robby Shelton 39-35_74

Tom Hoge 37-37_74

Tom Lewis 36-38_74

Matt Wallace 36-38_74

Dylan Frittelli 36-39_75

Luke List 36-39_75

Hank Lebioda 37-38_75

Rob Oppenheim 38-37_75

Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-37_75

Peter Malnati 39-36_75

Alan Morin 38-37_75

Sebastian Cappelen 36-39_75

Sung Kang 38-38_76

Grayson Murray 41-35_76

Luke Donald 35-41_76

Maverick McNealy 33-43_76

Bo Van Pelt 38-38_76

Hunter Mahan 38-39_77

Martin Kaymer 34-43_77

Zach Zaback 36-41_77

Vaughn Taylor 39-38_77

Marcelo Rozo 38-39_77

Ryo Ishikawa 38-40_78

Henrik Stenson 39-39_78

Jamie Lovemark 38-40_78

Graeme McDowell 39-40_79

Rory Sabbatini 37-42_79

Andrew Landry 39-40_79

Brian Stuard 35-44_79

Kamaiu Johnson 40-41_81

