PGA Tour The Players Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $15 million
|Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended for Darkness ( players DNF)
Lee Westwood 69-66_135 -9
Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-68_136 -8
Chris Kirk 72-65_137 -7
Sergio Garcia 65-72_137 -7
Denny McCarthy 69-69_138 -6
Brian Harman 67-71_138 -6
Bryson DeChambeau 69-69_138 -6
Charley Hoffman 70-68_138 -6
Doug Ghim 71-67_138 -6
Sungjae Im 72-66_138 -6
Patton Kizzire 70-69_139 -5
Talor Gooch 71-68_139 -5
Dylan Frittelli 71-68_139 -5
Jon Rahm 72-68_140 -4
Tom Hoge 69-71_140 -4
Paul Casey 73-67_140 -4
Corey Conners 68-72_140 -4
Jason Day 70-71_141 -3
Will Zalatoris 70-71_141 -3
Tyler McCumber 72-69_141 -3
Abraham Ancer 72-70_142 -2
Ryan Armour 74-68_142 -2
Patrick Reed 70-72_142 -2
Ryan Palmer 70-72_142 -2
Daniel Berger 74-68_142 -2
Shane Lowry 68-74_142 -2
Kramer Hickok 74-68_142 -2
Jason Kokrak 70-72_142 -2
Brian Stuard 74-68_142 -2
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69_142 -2
Justin Thomas 71-71_142 -2
Si Woo Kim 72-70_142 -2
Keegan Bradley 70-72_142 -2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-72_142 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-71_143 -1
Cameron Percy 73-70_143 -1
Scott Piercy 73-70_143 -1
Nate Lashley 74-69_143 -1
Zach Johnson 75-68_143 -1
Dustin Johnson 73-70_143 -1
Adam Scott 72-71_143 -1
James Hahn 76-67_143 -1
Harold Varner III 70-73_143 -1
Adam Hadwin 74-69_143 -1
Scott Harrington 72-71_143 -1
Phil Mickelson 71-72_143 -1
Charles Howell III 73-70_143 -1
Brendon Todd 74-69_143 -1
Martin Laird 73-71_144 E
Joaquin Niemann 73-71_144 E
Aaron Wise 73-71_144 E
Jordan Spieth 70-74_144 E
Collin Morikawa 71-73_144 E
Brendan Steele 72-72_144 E
Rory Sabbatini 69-75_144 E
Patrick Rodgers 74-70_144 E
Matt Jones 73-71_144 E
Ryan Moore 75-69_144 E
Jhonattan Vegas 73-71_144 E
Lucas Glover 75-69_144 E
Billy Horschel 71-73_144 E
Michael Thompson 71-73_144 E
Cameron Smith 71-73_144 E
Lanto Griffin 73-71_144 E
J.T. Poston 76-68_144 E
Russell Knox 71-73_144 E
Adam Long 70-74_144 E
Nick Taylor 70-74_144 E
Emiliano Grillo 71-74_145 +1
Bernd Wiesberger 75-70_145 +1
Marc Leishman 71-74_145 +1
Mark Hubbard 78-67_145 +1
Luke List 73-72_145 +1
Scottie Scheffler 74-71_145 +1
Brice Garnett 74-71_145 +1
Sebastián Muñoz 71-74_145 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 76-69_145 +1
Tyrrell Hatton 76-69_145 +1
Peter Malnati 76-70_146 +2
Robby Shelton 75-71_146 +2
Kevin Streelman 73-73_146 +2
Bubba Watson 76-70_146 +2
Pat Perez 77-69_146 +2
Tommy Fleetwood 75-71_146 +2
Bo Hoag 74-72_146 +2
Danny Lee 72-74_146 +2
Gary Woodland 70-76_146 +2
Viktor Hovland 72-74_146 +2
Webb Simpson 71-75_146 +2
Max Homa 73-73_146 +2
Andrew Putnam 74-72_146 +2
Stewart Cink 76-70_146 +2
Doc Redman 73-73_146 +2
Joel Dahmen 72-74_146 +2
Cameron Tringale 73-74_147 +3
Branden Grace 74-73_147 +3
Mackenzie Hughes 75-72_147 +3
Robert Streb 76-71_147 +3
Steve Stricker 70-77_147 +3
Andrew Landry 72-75_147 +3
Francesco Molinari 76-71_147 +3
Tom Lewis 73-74_147 +3
Robert MacIntyre 74-73_147 +3
Graeme McDowell 73-74_147 +3
Tony Finau 78-69_147 +3
Chez Reavie 73-75_148 +4
Cameron Champ 75-73_148 +4
Jason Dufner 73-75_148 +4
Alex Noren 78-70_148 +4
Russell Henley 75-73_148 +4
Ian Poulter 77-71_148 +4
Xander Schauffele 76-72_148 +4
Brandt Snedeker 74-75_149 +5
Sepp Straka 74-75_149 +5
Patrick Cantlay 74-75_149 +5
Keith Mitchell 76-73_149 +5
Carlos Ortiz 73-76_149 +5
Anirban Lahiri 78-72_150 +6
Cameron Davis 76-74_150 +6
Kevin Kisner 75-75_150 +6
Kristoffer Ventura 74-76_150 +6
Rickie Fowler 77-73_150 +6
Austin Cook 77-73_150 +6
Vaughn Taylor 76-74_150 +6
Richy Werenski 80-71_151 +7
Matt Kuchar 76-75_151 +7
Troy Merritt 74-77_151 +7
Beau Hossler 74-78_152 +8
Xinjun Zhang 76-76_152 +8
C.T. Pan 78-74_152 +8
Charl Schwartzel 77-75_152 +8
Jerry Kelly 73-79_152 +8
Matthew NeSmith 81-72_153 +9
Tyler Duncan 80-73_153 +9
Rory McIlroy 79-75_154 +10
Brian Gay 80-74_154 +10
Henrik Norlander 80-74_154 +10
Hudson Swafford 82-73_155 +11
Sung Kang 76-81_157 +13
Jimmy Walker 83-74_157 +13
Maverick McNealy 80-77_157 +13
Jim Herman 81-77_158 +14
Henrik Stenson 85-74_159 +15
Byeong Hun An 83-79_162 +18
Kyle Stanley 83-84_167 +23
|Did not finish round
Scott Brown
Harry Higgs
Victor Perez
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Scott Stallings
Wyndham Clark
Sam Burns
Comments