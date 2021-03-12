On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 7:24 pm
3 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
Second Round Suspended for Darkness ( players DNF)

Lee Westwood 69-66_135

Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-68_136

Chris Kirk 72-65_137

Sergio Garcia 65-72_137

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Denny McCarthy 69-69_138

Brian Harman 67-71_138

Bryson DeChambeau 69-69_138

Charley Hoffman 70-68_138

Doug Ghim 71-67_138

Sungjae Im 72-66_138

Patton Kizzire 70-69_139

Talor Gooch 71-68_139

        Read more Sports News news.

Dylan Frittelli 71-68_139

Jon Rahm 72-68_140

Tom Hoge 69-71_140

Paul Casey 73-67_140

Corey Conners 68-72_140

Jason Day 70-71_141

Will Zalatoris 70-71_141

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tyler McCumber 72-69_141

Abraham Ancer 72-70_142

Ryan Armour 74-68_142

Patrick Reed 70-72_142

Ryan Palmer 70-72_142

Daniel Berger 74-68_142

Shane Lowry 68-74_142

Kramer Hickok 74-68_142

Jason Kokrak 70-72_142

Brian Stuard 74-68_142

Louis Oosthuizen 73-69_142

Justin Thomas 71-71_142

Si Woo Kim 72-70_142

Keegan Bradley 70-72_142

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-72_142

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-71_143

Cameron Percy 73-70_143

Scott Piercy 73-70_143

Nate Lashley 74-69_143

Zach Johnson 75-68_143

Dustin Johnson 73-70_143

Adam Scott 72-71_143

James Hahn 76-67_143

Harold Varner III 70-73_143

Adam Hadwin 74-69_143

Scott Harrington 72-71_143

Phil Mickelson 71-72_143

Charles Howell III 73-70_143

Brendon Todd 74-69_143

Martin Laird 73-71_144

Joaquin Niemann 73-71_144

Aaron Wise 73-71_144

Jordan Spieth 70-74_144

Collin Morikawa 71-73_144

Brendan Steele 72-72_144

Rory Sabbatini 69-75_144

Patrick Rodgers 74-70_144

Matt Jones 73-71_144

Ryan Moore 75-69_144

Jhonattan Vegas 73-71_144

Lucas Glover 75-69_144

Billy Horschel 71-73_144

Michael Thompson 71-73_144

Cameron Smith 71-73_144

Lanto Griffin 73-71_144

J.T. Poston 76-68_144

Russell Knox 71-73_144

Adam Long 70-74_144

Nick Taylor 70-74_144

Emiliano Grillo 71-74_145

Bernd Wiesberger 75-70_145

Marc Leishman 71-74_145

Mark Hubbard 78-67_145

Luke List 73-72_145

Scottie Scheffler 74-71_145

Brice Garnett 74-71_145

Sebastián Muñoz 71-74_145

Hideki Matsuyama 76-69_145

Tyrrell Hatton 76-69_145

Peter Malnati 76-70_146

Robby Shelton 75-71_146

Kevin Streelman 73-73_146

Bubba Watson 76-70_146

Pat Perez 77-69_146

Tommy Fleetwood 75-71_146

Bo Hoag 74-72_146

Danny Lee 72-74_146

Gary Woodland 70-76_146

Viktor Hovland 72-74_146

Webb Simpson 71-75_146

Max Homa 73-73_146

Andrew Putnam 74-72_146

Stewart Cink 76-70_146

Doc Redman 73-73_146

Joel Dahmen 72-74_146

Cameron Tringale 73-74_147

Branden Grace 74-73_147

Mackenzie Hughes 75-72_147

Robert Streb 76-71_147

Steve Stricker 70-77_147

Andrew Landry 72-75_147

Francesco Molinari 76-71_147

Tom Lewis 73-74_147

Robert MacIntyre 74-73_147

Graeme McDowell 73-74_147

Tony Finau 78-69_147

Chez Reavie 73-75_148

Cameron Champ 75-73_148

Jason Dufner 73-75_148

Alex Noren 78-70_148

Russell Henley 75-73_148

Ian Poulter 77-71_148

Xander Schauffele 76-72_148

Brandt Snedeker 74-75_149

Sepp Straka 74-75_149

Patrick Cantlay 74-75_149

Keith Mitchell 76-73_149

Carlos Ortiz 73-76_149

Anirban Lahiri 78-72_150

Cameron Davis 76-74_150

Kevin Kisner 75-75_150

Kristoffer Ventura 74-76_150

Rickie Fowler 77-73_150

Austin Cook 77-73_150

Vaughn Taylor 76-74_150

Richy Werenski 80-71_151

Matt Kuchar 76-75_151

Troy Merritt 74-77_151

Beau Hossler 74-78_152

Xinjun Zhang 76-76_152

C.T. Pan 78-74_152

Charl Schwartzel 77-75_152

Jerry Kelly 73-79_152

Matthew NeSmith 81-72_153

Tyler Duncan 80-73_153

Rory McIlroy 79-75_154

Brian Gay 80-74_154

Henrik Norlander 80-74_154

Hudson Swafford 82-73_155

Sung Kang 76-81_157

Jimmy Walker 83-74_157

Maverick McNealy 80-77_157

Jim Herman 81-77_158

Henrik Stenson 85-74_159

Byeong Hun An 83-79_162

Kyle Stanley 83-84_167

Did not finish round

Scott Brown

Harry Higgs

Victor Perez

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Scott Stallings

Wyndham Clark

Sam Burns

Leaderboard at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Lee Westwood    -9    18

Matthew Fitzpatrick    -8    18

Charles Kirk    -7    18

Sergio Garcia    -7    18

Denny McCarthy    -6    18

Brian Harman    -6    18

Bryson DeChambeau    -6    18

Charley Hoffman    -6    18

Doug Ghim    -6    18

Sungjae Im    -6    18

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development