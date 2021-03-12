PGA Tour The Players Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Sawgrass
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Purse: $15 million
|Yardage: 7,189; Par: 72
|Second Round Suspended for Darkness ( players DNF)
Lee Westwood 69-66_135
Matthew Fitzpatrick 68-68_136
Chris Kirk 72-65_137
Sergio Garcia 65-72_137
Denny McCarthy 69-69_138
Brian Harman 67-71_138
Bryson DeChambeau 69-69_138
Charley Hoffman 70-68_138
Doug Ghim 71-67_138
Sungjae Im 72-66_138
Patton Kizzire 70-69_139
Talor Gooch 71-68_139
Dylan Frittelli 71-68_139
Jon Rahm 72-68_140
Tom Hoge 69-71_140
Paul Casey 73-67_140
Corey Conners 68-72_140
Jason Day 70-71_141
Will Zalatoris 70-71_141
Tyler McCumber 72-69_141
Abraham Ancer 72-70_142
Ryan Armour 74-68_142
Patrick Reed 70-72_142
Ryan Palmer 70-72_142
Daniel Berger 74-68_142
Shane Lowry 68-74_142
Kramer Hickok 74-68_142
Jason Kokrak 70-72_142
Brian Stuard 74-68_142
Louis Oosthuizen 73-69_142
Justin Thomas 71-71_142
Si Woo Kim 72-70_142
Keegan Bradley 70-72_142
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-72_142
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-71_143
Cameron Percy 73-70_143
Scott Piercy 73-70_143
Nate Lashley 74-69_143
Zach Johnson 75-68_143
Dustin Johnson 73-70_143
Adam Scott 72-71_143
James Hahn 76-67_143
Harold Varner III 70-73_143
Adam Hadwin 74-69_143
Scott Harrington 72-71_143
Phil Mickelson 71-72_143
Charles Howell III 73-70_143
Brendon Todd 74-69_143
Martin Laird 73-71_144
Joaquin Niemann 73-71_144
Aaron Wise 73-71_144
Jordan Spieth 70-74_144
Collin Morikawa 71-73_144
Brendan Steele 72-72_144
Rory Sabbatini 69-75_144
Patrick Rodgers 74-70_144
Matt Jones 73-71_144
Ryan Moore 75-69_144
Jhonattan Vegas 73-71_144
Lucas Glover 75-69_144
Billy Horschel 71-73_144
Michael Thompson 71-73_144
Cameron Smith 71-73_144
Lanto Griffin 73-71_144
J.T. Poston 76-68_144
Russell Knox 71-73_144
Adam Long 70-74_144
Nick Taylor 70-74_144
Emiliano Grillo 71-74_145
Bernd Wiesberger 75-70_145
Marc Leishman 71-74_145
Mark Hubbard 78-67_145
Luke List 73-72_145
Scottie Scheffler 74-71_145
Brice Garnett 74-71_145
Sebastián Muñoz 71-74_145
Hideki Matsuyama 76-69_145
Tyrrell Hatton 76-69_145
Peter Malnati 76-70_146
Robby Shelton 75-71_146
Kevin Streelman 73-73_146
Bubba Watson 76-70_146
Pat Perez 77-69_146
Tommy Fleetwood 75-71_146
Bo Hoag 74-72_146
Danny Lee 72-74_146
Gary Woodland 70-76_146
Viktor Hovland 72-74_146
Webb Simpson 71-75_146
Max Homa 73-73_146
Andrew Putnam 74-72_146
Stewart Cink 76-70_146
Doc Redman 73-73_146
Joel Dahmen 72-74_146
Cameron Tringale 73-74_147
Branden Grace 74-73_147
Mackenzie Hughes 75-72_147
Robert Streb 76-71_147
Steve Stricker 70-77_147
Andrew Landry 72-75_147
Francesco Molinari 76-71_147
Tom Lewis 73-74_147
Robert MacIntyre 74-73_147
Graeme McDowell 73-74_147
Tony Finau 78-69_147
Chez Reavie 73-75_148
Cameron Champ 75-73_148
Jason Dufner 73-75_148
Alex Noren 78-70_148
Russell Henley 75-73_148
Ian Poulter 77-71_148
Xander Schauffele 76-72_148
Brandt Snedeker 74-75_149
Sepp Straka 74-75_149
Patrick Cantlay 74-75_149
Keith Mitchell 76-73_149
Carlos Ortiz 73-76_149
Anirban Lahiri 78-72_150
Cameron Davis 76-74_150
Kevin Kisner 75-75_150
Kristoffer Ventura 74-76_150
Rickie Fowler 77-73_150
Austin Cook 77-73_150
Vaughn Taylor 76-74_150
Richy Werenski 80-71_151
Matt Kuchar 76-75_151
Troy Merritt 74-77_151
Beau Hossler 74-78_152
Xinjun Zhang 76-76_152
C.T. Pan 78-74_152
Charl Schwartzel 77-75_152
Jerry Kelly 73-79_152
Matthew NeSmith 81-72_153
Tyler Duncan 80-73_153
Rory McIlroy 79-75_154
Brian Gay 80-74_154
Henrik Norlander 80-74_154
Hudson Swafford 82-73_155
Sung Kang 76-81_157
Jimmy Walker 83-74_157
Maverick McNealy 80-77_157
Jim Herman 81-77_158
Henrik Stenson 85-74_159
Byeong Hun An 83-79_162
Kyle Stanley 83-84_167
|Did not finish round
Scott Brown
Harry Higgs
Victor Perez
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Scott Stallings
Wyndham Clark
Sam Burns
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
